Gluten-free light chocolate cake, it has only 140 kcal and is delicious | It changes your life

The light chocolate cake is a gluten-free dessert, it has few calories and is delicious: it will make you fall in love at the first taste

If you are looking for a dessert that is light but at the same time can amaze your dinner guests, then the recipe for light chocolate cake it’s right for you. In fact, it is a dessert light, low-calorie, very tasty and it is also gluten free. She will make everyone fall in love at the first taste.

After all, as soon as you divide the pie with your fork, a delightful and delicious waterfall of melted chocolate will come out. In short, it will be a real delight! In addition to that, each light chocolate cake contains only 135 calories. Therefore, even those on a diet will be able to taste a portion of this delicious dessert.

We can therefore serve the light chocolate cake as a dessert after a dinner with relatives, friends or with your other half. On the other hand, there is no more romantic way to end a candlelit dinner with a cake with a warm and inviting centre. In essence, it will certainly be mouth-watering!

So, to prepare the light chocolate cake we will need few ingredients and chocolate will obviously be the undisputed protagonist of the recipe. Among other things, the procedure to follow to make this dessert is facile e really fast. Cooking can take place in the air fryer or alternatively in the oven. The cake will be good and creamy to say the least.

Light chocolate cake: ingredients for one portion

10 grams of dark chocolate;

15 grams of cocoa;

approximately 35 grams of egg white;

15 grams of milk;

olio q.b.

Procedure

First, let’s take a bowl and pour the dark chocolate, egg white, cocoa and milk into it. Following, mix all the ingredients carefully until accomplished a smooth, uniform and lump-free mixture. At this point, we pour the freshly prepared cream into a pirotine. The baking cups we use to prepare muffins and baked cakes will work well.

However, before pouring the mixture into the baking cup, we sprinkle the latter with a little oil and cocoa on the bottom and on the edge. About that, we therefore pour the freshly made cream and let’s move on to cooking.

We can decide to cook the light chocolate cake in the air fryer or in the oven. If they opt for the former, we cook for 8 minutes circa a 160º. If not, we bake for 10 minutes. This dessert will make our dinner!

