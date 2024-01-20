Gmail separates spam reporting and unsubscribing

#Gmail #separates #spam #reporting #unsubscribing

today, 4:34 PM | by Laura Jenny

You can often experience a newsletter like this as spam, but if you want to unsubscribe, it would in many cases be a bit rude for the sender to classify it as ‘spam’. In Gmail the two were very close together: in one, even, but Gmail now leaves a little more space between them.

Unsubscribe button

We recently wrote that the Unsubscribe button within Gmail has become more prominent, but there is still more to be gained in the area of ​​getting rid of emails that you are not looking forward to. However, another change has come to Gmail with that adjustment, namely the combined button to report spam and unsubscribe. These two are now separated and listed separately, to ensure that you don’t dismiss something as spam, making it harder to see.

It is a difficult issue, because if you mark something as spam, the sender will suffer from this. If many people do this, even well-known, reputable brands can get into trouble. Their mail is then more often and quickly seen as spam and they no longer reach people. Maybe not your problem, but why would you do that, when you can simply unsubscribe and no one will get into trouble anymore?

Related articles

DKIM and DMARC

From February 2024, something will change in newsletters: if you send an email to more than 5,000 Gmail addresses per day, you must add an option to the email that allows people to unsubscribe with one click. That saves questions like ‘are you sure’ or ‘don’t you want to pause’, and in some cases even having to log in (which is really not okay). Companies that send bulk emails must also authenticate the email using DKIM, where the ‘sending address’ is more difficult to imitate. DMARC (the official logos and blue confirmation ticks) must also be present. This makes it easier to recognize that an email comes from Wehkamp, ​​instead of Wekhamp.

Read the article on the mobile website

Not inside