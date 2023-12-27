‘Godfather of avocado toast’ and Australian chef Bill Granger (54) passed away | Abroad

#Godfather #avocado #toast #Australian #chef #Bill #Granger #passed

“He will be remembered as the ‘King of Breakfast’ for turning unpretentious food into something special full of sunshine and for encouraging the growth of Australian casual and communal dining around the world,” his family wrote on social media .

Well-known fellow chefs all over the world have reacted with shock to his death. Nigella Lawson wrote on Instagram: ‘It’s impossible to find the right words and in fact every word is wrong. I am deeply saddened by the passing of Bill Granger. He was the sweetest man, he gave us joy with his food, his cookbooks, his personal attention. It’s terrible for his family.’

Jamie Oliver also said he was sad. He wrote, in part: ‘Rest in peace dear and wonderful Bill Granger. I was shocked to hear of his death. He was a wonderful man and he had an extraordinary way of cooking that you only see in Australia. I can still remember when I went to his first restaurant in Darlinghurst years ago. Really fantastic food, way ahead of its time. All love to you Bill. Strength to the family.’

Chef and TV presenter Adam Liaw described Granger on X as ‘arguably the most influential pioneer of modern Australian food.’ Australian actor Hugh Jackman and his former partner Deborra-Lee Furness said they will miss Granger’s friendship most. “His talent, his zest for life, the way he brought people together and his dedication to family were inspiring,” they said in a joint statement. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow called the news “heartbreaking.”

Art Academy

Granger was born in the Australian city of Melbourne. His mother was vegetarian while his father worked as a butcher. Initially he studied at the art academy and taught himself the tricks of the art of cooking. He got so much satisfaction from that that he decided to quit art school in 1993 and devote himself entirely to cooking. He moved to Sydney and opened his first restaurant Bills in the suburb of Darlinghurst. And with success. The corner café became world famous for simple dishes such as avocado toast, ricotta pancakes with honeycomb butter and top-quality coffee.

The success did not go unnoticed internationally either. In 1999, the breakfast guru launched a global empire with his wife Nathalie Elliott, which eventually included 19 restaurants in Australia, Britain, Japan and Korea.

Cookbooks

In London, Granger founded the Granger & Co chain, with branches in Chelsea, Clerkenwell, Notting Hill, Kings Cross and Marylebone. The self-made chef also wrote no fewer than fourteen cookbooks and made five television series. In the Netherlands his TV programs were shown on 24Kitchen. At the beginning of this year he received the Medal of the Order of Australia, one of the highest honors in the country, for his contribution to tourism and hospitality.

Granger himself remained modest about his success. In 2019, he said in an interview with the BBC: “I’ve been able to do all these things because I like making pancakes and scrambled eggs. That’s actually quite amazing.”