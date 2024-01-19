God’s Medicine: A 12th-century nun overthrows the New Age

#Gods #Medicine #12thcentury #nun #overthrows #Age

No matter how utopian it may seem, there are more and more new currents that promise eternal youth and health through food, many of them based on new age oriental worldviews. Therefore, the fact that it was a religious woman from the Middle Ages Whoever developed before all the new gurus a system of healthy eating and living, in accordance with nature and human transcendence, is crossing borders.

Proof of this is the unstoppable growth that the joint proposal of Aula Mucha Vida and Casa Santa Hildegarda. Pedro de la Herrándirector of the Classroom, announces that they are more than a thousand enrolled in the I Santa Hildegard online medicine course offered by both organizations, at a rate of about 50 new students each month from all over Spain and Latin America.

The proposal, explains De la Herrán, is simple: adequate nutrition can not only provide better health, but also “it is possible to maintain a healthy life from a Catholic worldview without falling into alternative or spiritualist therapies.”

One thousand registrants value advice “applicable to everyday life”

Due to the success of the first course, Much Life Classroom launched a second edition and are preparing new thematic courses that will announce in the coming months about sadness, depression or canceramong other topics.

Divided in 12 modules and taught by the specialist Juan Antonio Timorthose enrolled in the II Saint Hildegard Course can delve deeper into the worldview of the saint and doctor of the Church, her understanding of divine creation so that man can live in harmony with it, or her own corporal medical explanation that was reflected in thousands of recipes, practices and tips applicable to everyday life.

You can get more information about the second course from this link.

Juan Antonio Timor is the promoter of the Casa de Santa Hildegarda in Spain and responsible for Hildegardian medicine courses.

Despite this being the second edition, the director of the Aula Mucha Vida explains that the purpose is expand and do not alterso you can take this new course without having participated in its first edition.

Among the reasons that are elevating the proposals of Saint Hildegard nearly a thousand years later, De la Herrán observes the increased interest in maintaining a healthy lifestyle due to the pandemicfour years ago now.

“Health from faith, without strange therapies”

Until now, Catholics interested in obtaining advice for healthy eating had to conform to those proposed by orientalist currentsbut this option allows them to do it from anywhere in the world and, above all, “returning to the origins of what we are”, understanding health and nutrition “from a Catholic worldview without falling into strange therapies”.

He also observes that, if in the time of Saint Hildegard there was “a more intimate relationship with nature”, industrialization, with all its advantages, “has distanced food from nature.”

On the other hand, Saint Hildegard’s way of eating “requires a very complete vision of the human being, in harmony with nature and also with a vision of God as creator and good father that gives us what we need,” he explains.

You can get the Saint Hildegard Manual of Medicine (Free Books) here.

If de la Herrán had to focus on the most valued aspect, he would highlight the possibility of apply the changes to everyday life “from day one”.

“Understanding everything the saint says and following her advice, she has changed the lives of many people. Many students say that By making small changes to their routine they have noticed big improvements“, he states.

It details another curious aspect that emerges from the worldview of Saint Hildegard and that is the coherence of life. What does it have to do with food? Well, “how we live and how we act towards others has a tremendous influence on our body.” And among the many ways to prevent diseases, Saint Hildegard also called to seek “complete health” which also involves seeking that of the soul..

You can access a free webinar on the medicine of Saint Hildegard from this link.

In this way, a healthy lifestyle also from food is reflected in some of the “golden rules” of Saint Hildegard, from “let your food be your medicine”, to seeking “a balance” between work, rest and prayer or “transforming negative psychosocial traits into generous acts of love.”

Golden rules for dealing with depression and other illnesses

Precisely these six “golden rules” make up an outstanding module of the course, along with others such as “the healing art of Saint Hildegard“, “kitchen poisons“, los healthy food and the “main remedies” of the saint, the cookies of joy and spelled or prevention and cure of diseases according to the religious.

Along with all this, those enrolled in the course will have a extensive complementary documentation to deepen.

De la Herrán adds that, on the occasion of the launch of its second edition, Much Life Classroom is also offering a 25% discount on your coursesas well as the gift of free webinars that allow you to learn at any time about “Saint Hildegard’s household medicine cabinet” or the first golden rule.

Those registered will also be able to count on books in electronic formatAs the Saint Hildegard’s Manual of Medicinehe Go with me or one specialized in sadness and the remedies that the nun proposed for face depression and sadness.

You can obtain more information about the first course of Saint Hildegard by clicking here.