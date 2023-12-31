GOG is giving away epic adventure South of the Circle

#GOG #giving #epic #adventure #South #Circle

The last of the five games that GOG is giving away over the Christmas holidays this year is the epic and emotional adventure South of the Circle. Dress properly, you’ll need it.

An epic and emotional adventure awaits you

You can add the game to your library until January 1, 2024 (15:00)

Christmas and gifts go hand in hand. This is also known by the company GOG, which in recent days has already given away four of the five intended games for free. The fifth and final title that you can add to your library until January 1, 2024 (3:00 p.m.) is the epic and emotional adventure South of the Circle. The game offers an experience with a deep cinematic story. The main plot maneuvers between the present and the past, asking questions about the consequences of life choices, the pursuit of a career or true love.

You take on the shoes of Peter, a Cambridge academic who crashes in Antarctica during the Cold War. As he searches for help, his past unfolds before him, revealing how the pressure of power and his own desires have led him into a crisis from which he must somehow escape. A love story develops between Peter and his colleague Clara, and the main character discovers the weight of all the things she promised. Peter realizes that, like childhood memories, some promises last forever. South of the Circle is available on PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and current and past generation game consoles. GOG’s offer only applies to the PC version.

