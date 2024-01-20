GOLD MINING – The volume of gold to export increases

The State fills its treasury with gold and foreign currency. The time when gold exports were at a standstill seems a long way off. The authorities are now launching a bold challenge, that of increasing the volume of gold exports. Thus, the Big Island will now be able to export up to fifteen tonnes per year compared to barely more than ten tonnes for the period between 2016 and 2020. These years during which the country’s gold exports have faded until 2023 where the government decided on the effective resumption of gold exports.

Now that the sector has been “cleaned up”, at least on the administrative level where certain cogs in the supply chain and exit of the yellow metal have been simplified, the challenge is significant but remains sensitive. The executive also expects foreign exchange revenues of 900 million dollars, or more than 44,100 billion ariary if we refer to the content of the General Policy of the State written down in the minutes of the Council ministers. However, this gesture by the State can be interpreted as a desire to get the gold industry back on track, but also to stabilize the national currency via foreign exchange earnings.

Previously, with an almost obsolete system and vague regulations, the repatriation of currencies was derisory. If we believe the figures provided by the mining administration and the Court of Auditors in a public report dating from 2022, “By controlling the gold export declarations made by Madagascar, and the import declarations coming there between 2018 and 2021, the Court of Auditors noted a difference of 4.5 tonnes, or the equivalent of 772 billion ariary in foreign currency losses.” Gargantuan losses against non-renewable resources that are going down the drain! Sector stakeholders, as well as civil society observatories, hope for greater control of this sector of activity, thus preventing resources such as gold from evaporating into nature.

In any case, the mining administration seems more determined than ever to maintain the sector and guarantee the repatriation of foreign currency. This is also one of the conditions imposed for obtaining counter approval. The public services involved in gold exports are also grouped together at the one-stop shop for gold exports in Ivato to guarantee the repatriation of foreign currency in the most optimal way possible as quickly as possible.

Itamara Randriamamonjy