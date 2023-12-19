Golden advice from the famous heart surgeon: Do heart yoga

#Golden #advice #famous #heart #surgeon #heart #yoga

Prof. Dr. Bingür Sönmez stated that Turkey ranks first in the world in deaths caused by heart diseases. In his written statement, Sönmez stated that there is cholesterol in the human body as well as sugar in normal amounts, and that while a sudden increase in sugar causes coma, the consequences of high cholesterol appear years later.

Sönmez Stating that cholesterol is a fat-like substance that enters the body with various foods and is produced in the liver, Sönmez noted that although it is a building block, it is also necessary for the production of various hormones, vitamin D and bile. People often ask what they should eat to avoid heart disease. The idea of ​​never getting heart disease thanks to a food is not a correct approach. The occurrence of heart diseases depends on many factors. For example, male gender is a factor that cannot be changed. It is more common in men. Genetics is also a factor that cannot be changed. Besides these, there are modifiable factors. Obesity, wrong, Nutrition, smoking and stress are among the factors that can be changed. As a developing country, our stress is very high. People fight with each other in traffic, workplaces are full of stress, anger management is out of the question, we have a serious anger problem. Obesity that comes with these. Table manners in primary school children According to a study conducted in England, obesity is less common in children of families who eat breakfast as a family in the morning. We have lost our table manners both in the morning, at noon and in the evening. Fast food consumption is very common. Obesity has decreased to primary school age. “All of these children will have serious coronary heart disease after the age of 20.” said.

DAMAGES OF CORN SYRUP

Referring to the harms of corn syrup found in ready-made foods, Prof. Dr. Sönmez, “It’s a terrible habit. It causes growth retardation in children, pancreatic cancer in the future, liver cirrhosis and serious arteriosclerosis. It is very cheap and has a long shelf life, so all industrial desserts contain corn syrup. From biscuits and wafers to jams and fake honey, they are produced from corn syrup.” said.

DO HEART YOGA

Sönmez underlined that heart yoga is good for coronary heart diseases. “Stress management is very important in coronary heart diseases. Here, we do heart yoga twice a week. Yoga is a tradition that dates back 4-5 thousand years. After a simple warm-up period, we teach patients deep relaxation methods. Especially those who talk fast or climb stairs two or three at a time. “We see that aggressive, quarrelsome people become extremely calm after 3-4 sessions. For this reason, I recommend everyone who cannot control their anger and who has a high heart risk in their family to do heart yoga.” He concluded his words by saying.