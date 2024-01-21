Golden Book for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory | Abroad

#Golden #Book #Charlie #Chocolate #Factory

AMSTERDAM – The well-known children’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl has been awarded a Golden Book. This means that more than 75,000 copies of the book published in 1968 have been sold.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tells the story of the little boy Charlie, whose greatest wish comes true when he is allowed to visit Willie Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory. But the factory also appears to harbor great dangers.

Roald Dahl, who died in 1990, is one of the best-known children’s authors in the world. His other well-known books are The Fantastic Mister Fox (1972), Daantje, the World Champion (1977) and De Griezels (1982).

Books for adults receive a Golden Book for 200,000 copies sold. The number is lower for children’s books, at 75,000 copies sold.

