Golden Boot 2023-24: classification, candidates, scorers and why Cristiano Ronaldo is excluded from Mbappé and Haaland | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

#Golden #Boot #classification #candidates #scorers #Cristiano #Ronaldo #excluded #Mbappé #Haaland #FOOTBALLINTERNATIONAL

The Golden Boot award, which rewards players’ scoring efficiency in European competitions, represents a coveted individual emblem for footballers on the ‘Old Continent’. Legendary football figures, such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, have been honored with this award. The race for the 2023-2024 season award is in full swing, with tight competition between some of the brightest talents in football today, including Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Lautaro Martínez ( Inter Milan) and Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid).

The year is about to end and with it several European leagues will take a break, allowing the players on their squads to take a break to celebrate the December festivities and spend time with their families. Thus, an ideal opportunity is presented to review the current positions in the 2023-24 Golden Boot classification.

It may interest you

Cristiano Ronaldo, top world scorer in 2023! Goal by ‘CR7’ in Al Nassr vs. Al Ittihad

It must be taken into account that the award of this award is based on the goals scored in the national leagues of the member states of UEFA (Union of European Football Associations). The value of each goal is calculated taking into account the level of difficulty of the league.

Scores in the five main European leagues (Spain, England, Germany, Italy and France) receive a multiplier coefficient of 2, meanwhile, goals scored in the other European leagues have a value of one and a half points.

It may interest you

Unassailable! Darwin Núñez’s goal for Liverpool’s 1-0 vs. Burnley for Premier

When will the 2023-24 Golden Boot be awarded?

At the end of each season in June, a balance is made of the goals scored by each player and a classification is drawn up. The footballer with the most celebrations, adjusted by certain coefficients, is awarded the Golden Boot. If there is equality at the end of each competition, additional factors such as the playing time of each of the competitors are considered.

It is important to remember that Erling Haaland was the last winner of this award, being crowned in the 2022-23 season with 36 goals and a total of 72 points. Tottenham’s Harry Kane (20 goals and 60 points) and PSG’s Mbappé (29 goals and 58 points) were second and third, respectively.

How is the 2023-24 Golden Boot classification going?

FUTBOLISTACLUBGOLESPUNTOSHarry KaneBayern Múnich2142Akor AdamsLillestrom/Montpellier2236.5Kylian MbappéPSG1836Amahl PellegrinoBodo Glimt2436Serhou GuirassyStuttgart1734Lautaro MartínezInter Milán1530Erling HaalandManchester City1428Andrej IlicValerenga2327.5

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not participating for the 2023-24 Golden Boot?

Cristiano Ronaldo, current member of Al Nassr, maintains his excellent scoring form in 2023, achieving an impressive total of 53 goals, which places him as the player with the most goals, surpassing Kane and Mbappé (52).

Despite these notable figures, ‘CR7’ is excluded from the competition, since this award is reserved exclusively for players from clubs belonging to European leagues. Next, we show you how the global scoring table for 2023 is going.

PLAYERGOALSCristiano Ronaldo53Kylian Mbappe52Harry Kane52Erling Haaland50Garbhan Coughlan41Denis Bouanga40German Cano40Barnabas Vargas39Romelu Lukaku39Santiago Gimenez3

Who has won the Golden Boot the most times?

Lionel Messi holds the record for the most Golden Boots in history, having won the award for Europe’s top scorer six times in his career. In second place, with two fewer trophies, is the outstanding Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi: 6 trophies (2010, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019).

Cristiano Ronaldo: 4 trophies (2008, 2011, 2014, 2015).

Robert Lewandowski: 2 trophies (2021 and 2022).

Luis Suárez: 2 trophies (2014 and 2016).

Diego Forlán: 2 trophies (2005 and 2009).

Thierry Henry: 2 trophies (2004 and 2005).

Mario Jardel: 2 trophies (1999 and 2002).

Ally McCoist: 2 trofeos (1992 y 1993).

Fernando Gomes: 2 trophies (1983 and 1985).

Dudu Georgescu: 2 trophies (1975 and 1977).

Eusebio: 2 trophies (1969 and 1973).

Gerd Müller: 2 trophies (1970 and 1972).

Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi are the players who have won the Golden Shoe the most times. (Photo: AFP).

Receive our newsletter: we will send you the best sports content, as Depor always does.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU