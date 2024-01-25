Golden RadioRing for 538 Morning Show, Tim Klijn also best presenter | Media

#Golden #RadioRing #Morning #Show #Tim #Klijn #presenter #Media

Jan 25, 2024 at 10:03 PM Update: 10 minutes ago

The 538 Morning Show won the Golden RadioRing on Thursday evening. Tim Klijn, one of the makers of the winning program, also won the prize for Best Presenter. The presentation of the radio prize took place on Thursday at the De Vorstin pop venue in Hilversum.

Radio 538’s morning show has only existed in its current form for over six months. The show was previously made by Wietze de Jager and Klaas van der Eerden, but they decided to stop after a few months last spring.

Klijn, Niels van Baarlen and Rick Romijn then came over from Radio Veronica to take over the time slot. The last two previously won the RadioRing as part of Edwin Evers’ Evers Staat Op team, most recently in 2018. That was also the last time a Radio 538 program was nominated for the RadioRing.

The biggest contenders this year were Wilfred Genee, Domien Verschuren and Klijn. The presenters were all nominated twice for the title of Best Program and Best Presenter. They make respectively The Friday Move (BNR Nieuwsradio), De Q Afternoon Show (Qmusic) and the 538 Morning Show (Radio 538).

Bram Krikke and Tim op het Broek also participated in the Best Presenter category. Jan-Willem Start Up! (NPO Radio 2/BNNVARA) and KINKSTART (KINK) completed the list of nominees for Best Program. Won last year Summer time from Radio 10 the Golden RadioRing. Presenter Rob van Someren also won in the Best Presenter category.

Through the Eyes of the King best podcast

In the Best Podcast category, the award went to Through the eyes of the King. Geuze & Gorgels, Moordcast, Homicide in Pantelic Podcast were the other contenders

The Marconi Award for Up-and-coming Talent went to Jan van Poppel (NPO Classic). SLAM! received the award for best channel. It was previously announced that Ghislaine Plag was presented with the Marconi Oeuvre Award this year.

The Golden RadioRing was awarded for the eighteenth time this year. Since last year, no distinction has been made between the best male and female presenter. This led to criticism from, among others, Qmusic radio DJ Marieke Elsinga.

This year, a group of female radio makers created their own prize, as a counterpart to the RadioRing. That was won earlier on Thursday evening by FunX DJ Vonneke Bonneke.

Image: ANP

