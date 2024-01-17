Golem.de: IT news for professionals

#Golem.de #news #professionals

Agree to cookies

Visit Golem.de as usual with advertising and tracking by agreeing to the use of all cookies. Details about tracking can be found in the Privacy Center.

In order to agree to the use of Golem.de with cookies, cookies must be activated in your browser. More information can be found here.

Consent in an iFrame is not possible.

Open page in separate window.

The consent dialog could not be loaded correctly, consent is only valid provisionally. Troubleshooting information can be found here.

You can find the option to revoke your consent in our data protection declaration or via the Cookies & Tracking link at the bottom of each page.

… or order Golem straight

With Golem pur from 3 euros per month you can use Golem.de without analysis and advertising cookies; only cookies necessary for our offer are used.

Pure golem

Already a Pur reader? Login here. No active subscription available.

Store and/or access information on a device

Cookies, device identifiers or other information may be stored or accessed on your device for the processing purposes shown to you.

Personalized ads and content, ad and content measurement, audience insights and product development

Ads and content can be personalized based on a profile. More data can be added to better personalize ads and content. The performance of ads and content can be measured. Insights can be derived about target groups that viewed the ads and content. Data can be used to build or improve usability, systems and software.

Use precise location data

Precise location data may be processed to be used for one or more processing purposes.