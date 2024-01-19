Gonçalo Guedes at Villarreal, André Horta and Chiquinho are already in Athens and Nélson da Luz on his way to China – Market

#Gonçalo #Guedes #Villarreal #André #Horta #Chiquinho #Athens #Nélson #Luz #China #Market

Botafogo announced Manafá but… side may not be a reinforcement

After all, Wilson Manafá’s future may not involve Botafogo. Three days after being made official at the Rio club, in an agreement that was only dependent on medical examinations, the Portuguese full-back still does not travel to Brazil and, according to statements from the Spanish team’s sporting director… the agreement is far from being reached. closed.

“There are interested clubs, one of them is Botafogo. We are talking to the player’s agents to see which solution is the best,” said Martin Hongla.

According to Globoesporte, Botafogo received the documents and guarantees from Granada for the transfer, having signed confirmation of the agreement and, immediately, announced the player. However, on the Spanish side, the club owner changed his mind, changed his demands and did not sign the bond between the parties to finalize the agreement.

Botafogo did not agree with this request and now, in light of Granada’s change in stance, it is considering dropping the deal.