Good and mixed bag of respiratory infections before Christmas – that’s how you should think

Lisa Labbé Sandelin, infectious disease doctor in the county, on how to think before the Christmas celebration. The picture is a montage. Photo: Anders Blank/Mostphotos

The corona pandemic has affected many of our recent Christmases. Now the pandemic is officially over, but covid-19 is still spreading in society. As well as several other respiratory infections.

Right now there are a lot of people who are sick in Kalmar County.

– We have a bit of everything. It’s good and mixed. Some diseases are on the rise and some are stable, says infectious disease doctor Lisa Labbé Sandelin.

Covid has been at high levels for a long time.

– We have had a stable, high number of positive cases. At the same time, sampling is very limited, but in the last month it has been at high levels. It fluctuates a little from day to day, but there is a high pressure on the healthcare system that is not easing off. If we look at the latest from the sewage, the peak was there on November 6, but we have a high activity in test results and many who need hospital care. There is a single patient with covid-19 in the intensive care unit.

The flu has taken off

Compared to when the pandemic hit hardest, however, the situation is nowhere near as far as hospital and ICU care is concerned. But the darkness among the general public is large considering how many fewer people try.

In recent weeks, the flu has also gained momentum in the county.

– We are getting more and more cases, but covid is still more common. But both among the elderly and children there is an ongoing spread of influenza and it usually picks up speed in connection with the Christmas holidays, so that seasonal infection is a little earlier now.

At national level, the RS virus has also gained momentum.

– But we only see occasional cases here. There are few cases, but there are in the county. We haven’t had any more cases of whooping cough in many weeks.

That’s how you should think

The Public Health Authority has also announced that the winter vomiting disease is starting to move.

– But here it hasn’t really started yet, but there is a lot going on at the same time. Now we talk more about respiratory infections and seasonal infections more collectively again. The winter sickness is not a respiratory virus, but for others, the virus spreads well when many people are crowded indoors. Now it’s about protecting others regardless of whether it’s covid, RS or any of the others.

The Christmas celebration is soon approaching, where you might want both grandmother and the just-born to be able to join. So how to think?

– That is the general advice. In addition to getting vaccinated if you receive that advice, you should stay home if you have symptoms or if you are sick. For many, celebrating Christmas is quite important and then you can talk through it in advance if someone in the party is more worried. You might be able to do a symptom check beforehand, says Lisa Labbé Sandelin:

– Otherwise, it is the same as it has been. Washing your hands is good against a lot, coughing and sneezing into the crook of your arm is also good. You should also think about who you meet. The first day, when you are most contagious, you should not kiss babies or meet grandma. Even if the pandemic is over, we still have a high level of contagion from covid, the flu and the winter sickness that is gaining momentum, as well as the RS virus. There is a lot to think about before Christmas.

