Good Christmas Places 2023｜Top 10 Christmas Lights Check-in Spots in Tsim Sha Tsui! CHANEL Christmas lights/Dior Christmas tree/Greenhouse Botanical Garden (with address details) | Hong Kong Life – Find good places in Hong Kong

During Christmas celebrations, in addition to going to major shopping malls, Christmas markets and a series of celebrations, the streets are actually covered with colorful Christmas decorations. This time, the reporter of “Hong Kong Life” recommends the top 10 Christmas decorations in Tsim Sha Tsui. , so that everyone can check in with friends at Christmas!

1. Tsim Sha Tsui East Christmas Lights

The Christmas lights in East Tsim Sha Tsui are officially on! This year, Tsim Sha Tsui Center and Empire Center will display new digital light and shadow art works from the UK. 9 major places in Tsim Sha Tsui will be transformed into Christmas light installations. You may wish to bring your family to enjoy it this Christmas!

Tsim Sha Tsui East Christmas Lights Location:

Three flyovers along Mody Road, New World Millennium Hong Kong Hotel, Nanyang Center, Wing On Plaza, Regal Kowloon Hotel, Seaview Grand Stanford Intercontinental Hotel, Royal Garden Hotel, Kowloon Shangri-La Hotel, Tsim Sha Tsui Center and Empire Center

Christmas lights schedule:

Date: November 28, 2023 to January 1, 2024

Time: Monday to Sunday: 5:30pm to 11pm

** The lighting time will be slightly extended on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

2.1881 Greenhouse and Botanical Garden

This winter, “1881” is transformed into a classical Victorian greenhouse botanical garden. As soon as you enter the “1881” square, you will see a green greenhouse with iron-cast carved benches on the left and right sides, surrounded by bright and colorful flowers and plants. Different plants, Christmas decorations and multiple arch installations, coupled with joyful Christmas songs, are full of winter romance. In addition to a giant Christmas tree in the greenhouse, you can also walk among the flowers, take photos, and celebrate the Christmas season together.

Date: November 13, 2023 to January 7, 2024

Time: Monday to Sunday: 10 am to 10 pm

Location: 2A Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

3. Harbor City Bear Rocket Launch Station

The “Bear Rocket Launch Station” will land at the Open Air Plaza of Harbor City Ocean Terminal from November 17, 2023, and have a Christmas party with everyone and have a Merry Spacemas! More than 30 cute bear space trainers, Christmas tree robots and alien friends are scattered throughout the 10 check-in training areas. During the Christmas period, it is transformed into a Party Room, where everyone can enjoy and take photos with family and friends!

Date: November 17, 2023 to January 1, 2024

Location: Piazza, Ocean Terminal, Harbor City

4.K11 MUSEA Christmas tree

Christmas is coming, and many shopping malls are preparing for Christmas activities. K11 MUSEA brings you “CHRISTMAS PALACE”. From November 17 to January 1, 2024, K11 MUSEA will transform into a gorgeous golden palace. Inspired by “The Great Exhibition”, the world’s first world’s fair held in London, England in 1851, there is also a 15-meter Dior Christmas tree, the world’s first YouTube pop-up café and a limited-time Christmas village market Pop-up. Travel through the dreamy Christmas land!

Dior Christmas Fantasyland

Date: November 25, 2023 to January 1, 2024

Time: 10 am to 10 pm

Location: K11 MUSEA, G/F Promenade and Opera Theater

5. Colorful Winter Parade in West Kowloon Cultural District

The Hong Kong Tourism Board will launch the “Hong Kong Colorful Winter Parade” on November 24, 2023. The most eye-catching program must be the first-ever winter fireworks over the Victoria Harbor, which will be held for three consecutive weekends and across Christmas from December 9 During the holidays, we will present a number of holiday-limited fireworks patterns to everyone. At the same time, the popular giant Christmas tree and Christmas town will appear on the waterfront of the West Kowloon Cultural District for you to take photos as much as you like. This Christmas, you can enjoy the Victoria Harbor fireworks and Christmas decorations all in one stop!

[Details of “Hong Kong Colorful Winter Parade” Christmas Town]

Opening date: November 24, 2023 to January 1, 2024

Opening hours:

November 24 to December 21, 2023:

• 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm (Monday to Friday)

• 11:00 am to 11:00 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

December 22, 2023 to January 1, 2024:

• 11:00 am to 11:00 pm

Location: West of the Waterfront Lawn, Arts Park, West Kowloon Cultural District, Kowloon

6. Mira Place Giant Santa Claus

The “Find Your Santa Zo-mate” Christmas event at Mira Place in Tsim Sha Tsui will be held from now until January 1, 2024. Activities include Hong Kong’s first Christmas constellation aurora music show driven by AI technology, as well as an interactive constellation game, allowing everyone to experience the unique Christmas charm of the Northern Lights. In addition, there are abundant shopping and food discounts to add more fun to this festival!

Mira Place “Find Your Santa Zo-mate” Christmas installation

Date: From now until January 1, 2024

Time: 10 am to 10 pm (outdoor decoration is open until 12 pm)

Location: Mira Place atrium, lobby, pedestrian bridge and Mira Steps

7.ELEMENTS Winter Christmas

ELEMENTS will hold “Merry Dreamscape: The gifting magic” from November 16, 2023 to January 1, 2024. There will be an 8-meter-tall giant Christmas tree and a magical magic box. The hourly magic theater will show Christmas stories. There will also be Santa and elf meet-and-greets. We will bring you a fantasy Christmas, full of surprise elements, and will become the most popular check-in place this season!

ELEMENTS “Merry Dreamscape: The gifting magic” event details

Event location: ELEMENTS Yuanfang Gold District

Date: November 16, 2023 to January 1, 2024

Time: 10 am to 10 pm

8. Peninsula Hotel CHANEL Christmas lights are turned on

As Christmas approaches, The Peninsula Hong Kong’s exterior wall is decorated with a CHANEL Christmas theme. The lights are turned on at 8pm every night. As soon as you walk outside the door of The Peninsula Hong Kong, you will see large double Cs, as well as ribbon bows and pearl necklaces! Perfect for checking in and taking photos with friends, remember to pay attention to the Christmas lights lighting time!

Peninsula Hotel CHANEL Christmas Lights

Date: From now until January 3, 2023

Lighting time: 8pm

9. iSQUARE International Plaza THE SNOWMAN “CHRISTMASSY WORLD”

This Christmas, iSQUARE International Plaza brings you “The Snowman”, which will recreate many classic story scenes from now until January 1, 2024. The fairy tale protagonist James and the snowman will take you to soar and spread your wings. Outside iSQUARE, there is a fantasy Christmas tree composed of a 6-meter-high giant inflatable snowman to create The Snowman “Christmassy World”. It also celebrates the 45th anniversary of the fairy tale “The Snowman” picture book and the 40th anniversary of the animation! This holiday season, let’s embark on a dreamy and exciting winter adventure in the snow country with the snowman and the boy!

Date: November 13 – January 1, 2024 8:00 am (17 hours)

Location: iSQUARE International Plaza

Address: 63 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

10. China Hong Kong City Christmas Car Boot Fair

China Hong Kong City will hold the “Christmas Car Boot Eco-friendly Market” for 4 consecutive weekends and 11 days starting from December 8. It is located on the top of China Harbor Pier. It is themed on the British Car Boot Market to promote green living and promote environmental protection and reuse! For the first time, China Hong Kong City cooperated with environmental groups to collect discarded car wheels and more than 200 soda and red wine boxes to create two low-carbon, shiny and environmentally friendly Christmas trees, as well as large arches and market installations. The Christmas installations are each hung with colorful and dazzling holiday hangings. In addition, on designated days, the market will stage a “Winter Snow Show”, where you can enjoy the beautiful scenery of Victoria Harbor with snowflakes all over the sky, and experience the romance of winter together.

Christmas car trunk eco-friendly market

Dates: December 8 to 10, 16, 17, 23 to 26, 30, 31 (11 days in total)

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

5:00 pm to 12:30 midnight (December 31)

Location: China Hong Kong City Dolphin Pond Terrace Garden