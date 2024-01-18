Good data from the economy. Wall Street falls

#Good #data #economy #Wall #Street #falls

The S&P500 ended Wednesday’s session at 4,739.21 points, which translated into a decline of 0.56%. The Nasdaq lost 0.59% and dropped to 14,855.62 points. The Dow Jones lost only 0.25% and finished with a score of 37,266.67 points.

The key to Wednesday’s session was macro data from the US. Retail sales in December increased (nominally) by 0.6% m/m, exceeding the market consensus of 0.4% m/m. This is a signal that the American consumer, although still declaring a bad mood, is still eager to reach for his wallet (or rather uses credit card limits to the maximum). However, the industrial production statistics were unremarkable – in December they increased by only 0.1% m/m and were only 1% higher than a year ago. Developers’ sentiments also unexpectedly improved significantly – the NAHB index increased to 44 points in January. vs. 37 points in December and expected 39 points.

Nevertheless, it was the trade data that had the greatest impact on the market. After their publication, the yields on treasury bonds went up. In the case of 2-year securities, it was a move of as much as 12 basis points. up, but in the case of 10-year bonds only 3 bp. Futures traders have only slightly tempered their expectations for “generous” interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. The market is still betting on 5-6 cuts of 25 bp each. each by the end of 2024. In December, FOMC members signaled a maximum of three cuts.

If subsequent macroeconomic releases indicate that the Fed does not need to cut interest rates suddenly and sharply (i.e., they do not signal a recession), most Wall Street investors’ calculations may turn out to be worse than wrong. Therefore, in the coming months we can expect increased sensitivity of markets to statistics from the world’s largest economy.

What is happening in China is not optimistic either. Investors reacted very nervously to the officially predictable macro data from the Middle Kingdom. The GDP reading turned out to be (as usual) in line with the party line, but the market reaction was not. Hong Kong’s HangSeng index fell by 3.7% and was at its lowest level since 2022. The last time the Shanghai Composite was seen this low was in the spring of 2020.

Among the largest (at least in terms of capitalization) companies, Tesla’s shares again stood out negatively and were depreciated by over 2%. It was a reaction to the announcement of the price reduction of the Y model on the European market. Among the 30 blue chips, Disney, Walgreens and Caterpillar fell by almost 3% each.

