Good deal – The EBL AAA/HR03 NiMh 1100 mAh rechargeable battery Per 8 “5 stars” at €8.14 (-25%)

#Good #deal #EBL #AAAHR03 #NiMh #mAh #rechargeable #battery #stars
Affected model

This content relates specifically to the model: Par 8. Other variations exist and their prices are indicated in the tabs of the table below.

With its AAA/HR03 batteries, EBL promises a high capacity of 1100 mAh, low self-discharge and the possibility of recharging them up to 1,200 times. Enough, on paper, to overshadow the biggest brands.

Inexpensive, the AAA EBL 1100 accumulators have one of the best capacities for this format, without skyrocketing the bill. We also appreciate that their packaging is in fact a simple storage box, which is practical for not mixing up the numerous batteries in a set of 16.

Points forts

  • High energy capacity for AAA batteries.
  • Often attractive prices in batches of 8 or 16.
  • Storage boxes (per 4 batteries) supplied.

Weak points

  • Actual capacity lower than advertised capacity.
  • Nothing to report at the moment, pending self-discharge measures.

NB: The reported price drop is calculated by comparing the lowest price of the day with the average of the lowest prices charged by all merchants for the product last month, with security rules to exclude the prices of stores whose the VAT policy is not clear (so-called “gray” stores, typically in the case of imports from China).

Advertising, your content continues below

Also Read:  The basic Galaxy S24 will be deprived of an important element. Does it bother you?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Covid today, total number of infected people in the past week Continuously increasing, averaging 84 cases/day
Covid today, total number of infected people in the past week Continuously increasing, averaging 84 cases/day
Posted on
Man who was taken in police custody collapsed and died – Man who was taken in police custody collapsed and died – Manorama Online | Malayalam News
Man who was taken in police custody collapsed and died – Man who was taken in police custody collapsed and died – Manorama Online | Malayalam News
Posted on
Pope Benedict would never have allowed same-sex marriages to be blessed
Pope Benedict would never have allowed same-sex marriages to be blessed
Posted on
Interest rates will fall again in 2024, the only question is when | Economy
Interest rates will fall again in 2024, the only question is when | Economy
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News