Good deal – The EBL AAA/HR03 NiMh 1100 mAh rechargeable battery Per 8 “5 stars” at €8.14 (-25%)

With its AAA/HR03 batteries, EBL promises a high capacity of 1100 mAh, low self-discharge and the possibility of recharging them up to 1,200 times. Enough, on paper, to overshadow the biggest brands.

Inexpensive, the AAA EBL 1100 accumulators have one of the best capacities for this format, without skyrocketing the bill. We also appreciate that their packaging is in fact a simple storage box, which is practical for not mixing up the numerous batteries in a set of 16.

Points forts

High energy capacity for AAA batteries.

Often attractive prices in batches of 8 or 16.

Storage boxes (per 4 batteries) supplied.

Weak points

Actual capacity lower than advertised capacity.

Nothing to report at the moment, pending self-discharge measures.

