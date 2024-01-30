#Good #morning #Mom #mother #part

Good morning, Mom! – All about my mother (part 4)

Italian film series 55 minutes, 2021

DUNA Television

Everything about my mother

Part 4

Sole finds out she is pregnant. He confides in Agata, which later angers Francesca. Finally, she gathers the courage to confess her pregnancy to her father and decides to keep the child. Meanwhile, with the help of Deputy Police Captain Agata, Colaprico begins to investigate to finally find out the truth about Maurizia Scalzi’s disappearance and we also learn that at the time, seventeen-year-old Anna stood by her best friend, Maurizia, when it turned out that she was expecting a child from a married man and kept her. Guido and Miriam clear up any misunderstandings between them.

