good news!! Discovered weak points of the Covid virus Hope to develop a vaccine to protect against new mutant strains of virus – The Bangkok Insight

The Genome Center revealed that scientists have discovered weaknesses in the 2019 coronavirus that can be used to develop vaccines to protect against new mutant strains of the virus in the future.

Medical Genome Center, Ramathibodi Hospital, posted on its Facebook page. Center for Medical Genomics Given that COVID-19 has been an outbreak continuously for 4 years, causing more than 7 million deaths, the outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 virus began in 2020 until the present in 2024, but we still cannot. Eradicate the 2019 coronavirus completely.

On the contrary, it was found that COVID-19 There are constant mutations resulting in new species. Since the original Wuhan Alpha Beta Gamma Delta Omicron strain BA.1/BA.2, then mutated to BA.4/BA.5, XBB, XBB.1.5, and EG.5.1, most recently BA. 2.86 and JN.1

It was observed that people who had previously been infected with COVID-19 natural or previously vaccinated or both Can still be infected with new strains of Omicron again. (breakthrough infection)

But the infection did not have severe symptoms. This is no different from infection with the original strain of Omicron (BA.1/BA.2), although new strains of Omicron such as BA.2.86, JN.1 have mutations in the spines used to attach to cells. and to evade immunity different from the original Omicron strain (BA.1/BA.2) in more than 30 positions.

A team of South Korean scientists led by Professor Shin Eui-cheol (SHIN Eui-Cheol) from the Immunology Virus Research Center The Institute of Basic Sciences (IBS) of South Korea has announced and published the latest research results in the journal. Science Immunology On June 19, 2024, it was shown that As our body fights against the original strain of Omicron infection (BA.1/BA.2) in 2022, it causes the creation of a type of immune cell called Memory T cells (memory T cell) came up to remember the said strain of virus.

For memory T cells They divide and multiply rapidly when the body is infected with the original Omicrons (BA.1/BA.2) again to destroy virus-infected cells. But it appears that these memory T cells It also has a special ability to destroy cells infected with the new Omicron strain. This group of memory T cells has never been found before, such as BA.4/BA.5, BQ.1,

This shows that Memory T cells can recognize and attack. weakness It is expected that this is a small area in the thorn section. no change (conserved region) from the original Omicron strain (BA.1/BA.2) to the latest Omicron strain JN, which is expected to spread as the main strain worldwide in 2024.

Scientific evidence suggests that After our body is infected with COVID-19 or after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Then it will create two immune systems.

1. Create antibody proteins from B cells that bind and destroy virus particles, preventing lung cells from being infected.

2. Creating memory T cells cannot protect lung cells from infection. But it can quickly find and destroy infected cells. This is to prevent serious viral infections from spreading throughout the lungs.

Antibodies from B cells are highly specific (narrow spectrum) to viruses that have only been previously encountered. And they quickly deteriorate in their ability to capture and destroy virus particles in 6-12 months, unlike memory T cells that have a working life of many years. and can cope with new strains of mutated viruses that will emerge in the future (broad spectrum)

The research team selected people who had been infected with the original Omicron BA.1/BA.2 in early 2022 to be research volunteers, with blood drawn and separated. Memory T cells Come study in a test tube. To check the efficiency in destroying cells infected with various strains of Omicron, both traditional strains and new strains such as BA.1/BA.2, BA.4/BA.5, XBB, EG.5.1, BA.2.86. , JN.1 etc.

The results of the study found that Memory T cells From volunteers who had been infected with the original Omicron BA.2 and were still infected again. (breakthrough infection) can destroy not only cells infected with the original Omicron strains BA.1/BA.2, but it appears that it can also destroy cells infected with the new Omicron strains BA.4/BA.5, BQ.1, XBB. , EG.5.1 and even Omicron BA.2.86 and JN.1 where outbreaks were recently detected!

In addition, the Korean research team also found that Memory T cells attack weakness (The Achilles heels of SARS-CoV-2) which is a small area of ​​the spike protein Resulting in the efficiency of Memory T cells In destroying infected cells, Omicron covers significantly from the original strain of Omicron (BA.1/BA.2) to the latest strain of Omicron like JN (broad spectrum).

Such results show that People who have already been vaccinated are still reinfected. (breakthrough infection) It is likely that if the person is infected with the new mutant strain of the virus in the future they will have symptoms. Not severe

Korean scientist team It was concluded from the research that

1. Our bodies have adapted to coexist with new species of omicrons in the future through Memory T cells

2. Discovery of weak points in Omicron’s spines Can be used for further development of vaccines that will stimulate Memory T cells To increase the number specifically to destroy infected cells.

Incidentally, the word Achilles’ heel Achilles’ heel refers to a small weakness or loophole that, if exploited, can lead to the collapse of a larger, healthy system. The word originates from Greek mythology. Refers to the weakness of the Greek warrior hero named Achilles (Achilles) who at birth was grabbed by his mother’s heels and immersed him in a sacred river. Styx (Styx) To be invincible, unable to stab.

However, Achilles’ heel This was the only area of ​​his body that didn’t touch the holy water because his mother’s hand was covering it. It remains the only weak point that the enemies used to kill Achilles. It is the origin of the metaphor. Achilles’ Achilles’ Achilles Heel This refers to small weaknesses or vulnerabilities that may lead to failure. or the collapse of a large, overall strong system.

