Good news for Romanians who want to install photovoltaic panels through Casa Verde. The application will be unlocked on Tuesday morning

#Good #news #Romanians #install #photovoltaic #panels #Casa #Verde #application #unlocked #Tuesday #morning

The application of the Program regarding the installation of photovoltaic panel systems for the production of electricity – Casa Verde Fotovoltaice will be unlocked on Tuesday, at 10:00 a.m.

“Good news: starting tomorrow, the Casa Verde Photovoltaic program, edition 2023, will be unlocked! I am happy to inform all the beneficiaries enrolled in last year’s edition of the Casa Verde Photovoltaic program that the application will be unlocked starting tomorrow, 10 o’clock :00. From that moment, all applicants who have not selected an installer until the date of the suspension of the program have a maximum of 90 days to select a validated installer, through the application made available by AFM. This means that, in the shortly, 90,000 households in Romania will benefit from a lower electricity bill, producing, at the same time, clean energy, without emissions and pollution. If we add the approximately 100,000 potential beneficiaries from the 2024 edition of the program, when we have a record budget of 2 billion lei, but also other funding programs from the Government, we can say that, indeed, 2024 will be the year of prosumers in Romania”, wrote, on Monday, the Minister of the Environment, Mircea Fechet, on Facebook .

Starting Tuesday, at 10:00 a.m., applicants who have not selected an installer by the date of the suspension of the program have a maximum of 90 days to select a validated installer, through the application made available by AFM at www.afm. ro. It is about 25,000 applicants who did not select an installer, according to a press release from the Environmental Fund Administration.

The complete list of installers validated by the Environment Fund Administration will be available within the application.

In this term, the selected installers have the obligation to analyze the documents uploaded by the applicant as well as to approve the eligible applicants, under the conditions and terms established by the Financing Guide of the Program regarding the installation of photovoltaic panel systems for the production of electricity, in order to cover the consumption needs and delivery of the surplus in the national network, approved by the Order of the Minister of Environment, Water and Forests no. 1063/2023.

In the case of requests to return to the “compliance and eligibility check” status, determined by the erroneous resolution applied by the installers in the application, following the analysis of the documents uploaded by the applicant, a maximum period of 5 days calculated from January 23, 2024 is established, in which the installers are obliged to remedy these situations.

Source: StirilePROTV

Tags: photovoltaic,

Publication date: 22-01-2024 21:44

Article recommended by sport.ro

VIDEO “Can I help you shovel the snow?”. Claudiu Niculescu’s ex-wife posed in a bathing suit outside in the middle of winter