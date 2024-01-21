Good news this week: We smoke less | Heroic student saves woman | Good news

#Good #news #week #smoke #Heroic #student #saves #woman #Good #news

Jan 21, 2024 at 7:03 PM Update: 3 hours ago

Because negative news often dominates NU.nl, positive news is sometimes obscured. That is why we list cheerful messages every week. This time, among other things: we smoke less worldwide and the Limburg pie gets a protected status.

Oysters do well between windmills

More than three years ago, oysters were released at the foot of windmills off the Zeeland coast. They appear to be doing well. 70 percent are still alive and 88 percent of them are ready to reproduce.

Initiator De Rijke Noordzee calls it a success. An oyster reef has been created and other species also benefit from it. Last year, more than 65 animal species were counted in those wind farms.

Fewer smokers worldwide

Fewer and fewer people smoke. Within a generation, the proportion of smokers went from one in three to one in five, reports the health organization WHO.

Fewer Dutch people now smoke. In 2014, 25.7 percent of adults smoked, compared to 18.9 percent in 2022.

Never before have so many wind turbines been added

In Europe, 4.2 gigawatts of offshore wind turbines were connected last year. Never before have so many offshore wind turbines been added in one year.

Investments in offshore wind turbines have also increased considerably. A total of 30 billion euros has been invested in Europe. Many wind turbines are connected, especially in Dutch, French and British waters.

Delft student saves woman from sinking car

0:39Play button

Student rescues woman from sinking car in Delft canal

Beavers are given rafts to flee from high water

In four places in the Netherlands, beavers are given a floating place to flee from high water. Organizations hope that this will prevent the animals from having to dig up and thus not weaken dikes.

During the four high water peaks, people walked ‘beaver patrols’. They kept an eye on the protected rodents. They also kept track of where beavers were digging and where the animals could find too few dry places.

Limburg pie gets protected status

The Limburg pie has been given protected status by the European Union. Sellers may only call the pastry that way if it meets certain requirements.

The pie must be made in Limburg, be round and have a diameter of 10 to 30 centimeters. The bottom is made of yeast dough and is a maximum of 1 centimeter thick. The protected status applies from January 22.

Receive notifications for positive news items. Stay informed with notifications

Even more news that made us happy:

A woman gave birth at a roundabout on Wednesday. The son is called Ties and is doing well.

The American fire brigade rescued a dog from ice water.

We also thought these images of an escaped panda were very cute:

0:40Play button

Fire brigade helps catch escaped red panda in Cologne

Image: Danja Koeleman

Good news