Good oral hygiene reduces the risk of certain diseases according to a study

#Good #oral #hygiene #reduces #risk #diseases #study

Treating all the micro-organisms present in the oral cavity could prevent the development of certain diseases, notably Alzheimer’s, according to a study.

What if reducing the risk of developing cancer or disease was simply based on having good oral hygiene? In any case, this is what a study carried out by the scientific media, New Scientist, reports.

Concretely, this theory is based on the presence of bacteria, viruses or fungi (what we call microbiomes) which would affect our life and our health. The study does not stipulate that one must have impeccable teeth, but simply take care of all of these oral microorganisms.

Some health problems associated with oral microbiomes

By not taking oral cavity care seriously, bad bacteria can spread more easily throughout the body. This neglect can cause health problems ranging from cardiovascular disease to cancer to Alzheimer’s disease.

Good oral hygiene obviously does not eliminate all risks, but at least helps to reduce them. DNA sequencing is making great progress, making it possible to identify each species present in the mouth.

By identifying them, researchers were able to define the health problems that each of them may represent. Overall, our teeth are connected to every part of our body, from the brain to our gut.

How to reduce the risks?

Once the problematic microbes have been identified, we can now turn to good behaviors to reduce the risks of worsening pathologies. One of the most common health concerns is gum infection, which can ultimately lead to cancer and even Alzheimer’s disease.

If an infection is suspected, treatments based on antibiotics can be provided by dentists, who can also carry out deep cleaning under the gums, surgery or even extraction of certain teeth.

Scientists have also revealed ways to protect yourself. They refer to vaccines capable of neutralizing organic substances produced by our cells (called enzymes), caused by the bacteria Porphyromonas gingivalis.

A technique still to be developed

If researchers looked at more “traditional” solutions, others had a rather unique idea. According to them, it might make sense to swap the “bad” oral microbiome of a modern person for that of an ancient, “healthier” human.

Clearly, work has shown that our ancestors had no oral hygiene problems. However, Laura Weyrich, an anthropologist at Pennsylvania State University, called for vigilance, “we don’t know what will happen if we take microbes that lived in the mouths of our ancestors and put them in the mouths of our ancestors.” let’s place it in a modern mouth.