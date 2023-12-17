Good quality shoes to avoid annoying foot problems

#Good #quality #shoes #avoid #annoying #foot #problems

Among the most common disorders are tendon inflammation, caused by excessive or repeated loads. We talked about it with the doctor Vincenzo Ruggiero Perrinoorthopedist of Humanitas Gavazzeni and Medical Care.

Doctor Perrino, are there people more exposed to tendinitis than others?

«Those who do heavy work and athletes. In general, the Achilles tendon is the most affected: it is the thickest and most resistant tendon in our body precisely because it has to withstand the greatest loads; therefore, it is obvious that it can become damaged or inflamed more frequently than others. To avoid suffering from the tendon, you need to give it time to recover after an effort, therefore agree to alternate adequate periods of rest and recovery with new workloads or training.”

How do you intervene to cure yourself?

«In the initial forms, the classic triad – rest, ice and anti-inflammatories – can be useful, but be careful not to overdo it with drugs: they can mask the initial symptoms and make the problem chronic and, then, intervening is more complex. Some forms of tendinitis, for example of the achilles, respond very well to focused shock waves (ultrasonic waves with a strong anti-inflammatory effect) and to eccentric and prorioceptive exercises. If these treatments do not resolve, then surgical intervention is necessary.”

In the case of surgery, is the approach minimally invasive?

«It depends on the case: there are forms of chronic tendinitis in which small incisions on the tendon can favor its regeneration and, in this case, the approach is obviously minimally invasive. How minimally invasive can the approach be to the treatment of Haglund’s disease, a form of Achilles tendonitis due to the excessive representation of a part of the heel: in this case the excessive part of bone can be removed endoscopy with two small incisions going to protect the Achilles tendon through direct vision.”

Is surgical treatment conclusive?

«In the latter case, yes; relapses are very rare. As regards chronic tendonitis, unfortunately, very often they can worsen to the point of undermining the resistance of the tendon and causing it to rupture; in this case it is necessary to repair the tendon or proceed with its reinsertion.”

What shoes should we use to treat our feet well?

«Good quality shoes and, above all, suitable for the type of activity. Footwear for sports and work must be comfortable and allow the use, for example, of insoles: very often correcting small defects in the support of our foot can help protect it from future tendon or ligament damage.”