Good reliever but extremely dogged

Since Mariano Rivera in 2019, the election of an immortal to the Coperstown Hall of Fame has not been celebrated with such enthusiasm, as now with Adrián Beltré, who said yesterday: “I can’t believe it. I don’t even know if I really deserve this. It is a very big story, with numerous players whom I have admired, including several with whom I was on the playing fields, whom I have had as idols… And now, me with them in the same space! “…

Trying to replace the power that, due to the absence of Shohei Ohtani, they now suffer in Anaheim, the Angels hired the 30-year-old Petromacor outfielder Miguel Sanó. But he only has a position in the minors, even though he is invited to big training sessions… The National signed Joey Gallo, utility, who was a free agent for one season. Gallo, 30 years old, has appeared on Yankees, Rangers, Dodgers and Twins rosters…

With great fanfare and other scandals added, Cuban Aroldis Chapman appeared in the Major Leagues in 2010. It was even said in New York that he was going to be the triumphant substitute for Panamanian Mariano Rivera, saving games. Of course Aroldis is not Mariano, but he is not a bad reliever either, with an ERA of 2.53, 50 wins, 40 losses and 321 saves. His problem is his doggone behavior, which for 14 years has prevented him from spending a long time with the Reds, Yankees, Cubs and Royals. Now, when he is over 35 years old and should be at the best of his career, the Pirates have hired him, but only for one year and for 10 million 500 thousand dollars, when he earned 17 million 200 thousand…

After playing one season with the Padres, the Cardinals recovered Matt Carpenter, now 38, and signed him for this year. He has been one of the most beloved bigleaguers in St. Louis in recent times. This third baseman, he played 11 seasons with the Redbirds, making three All-Star games and part of the lineup in the 2013 World Series…

The most expensive reliever of the moment, Emmanuel Clase, was treated yesterday by the Cubs, who need arms in their bullpen to make outs. I was not able to obtain the sums under discussion, but it is known that they are among the largest items in history…

