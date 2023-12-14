Good sleep prevents hypertension

Professor Henintsoa Rafatro advises good sleep of 7 to 8 hours a day

Preventing high blood pressure is a priority for many Malagasy people. The treatment of high blood pressure is difficult and it has harmful consequences, particularly on the heart and kidneys. It is because of this difficulty that Professor Herintsoa Rafatro organized a conference on the theme “emotion and blood pressure”, within the premises of the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research (IMRA) Itaosy, yesterday.

The professor is a researcher in this large institution producing traditional medicines. The event succeeded in attracting a large turnout of people worried about their state of health. Men and women should take special measures to combat high blood pressure for which the professor advises a healthy lifestyle characterized by good sleep every day. “Sleeping at least 8 hours a day for people most vulnerable to this disease is among the prevention measures,” explains this professor, especially addressing people who are overweight.

Sleep quality and duration play a vital role in blood pressure regulation and overall cardiovascular health. Recent studies have shown that insomnia and lack of sleep are linked to high blood pressure. Professor Rafatro Herintsoa also adds that you need to do exercises to sleep better. “Avoid anxiety by reading books before bed, for example. Try not to overload the mind and better manage the heart and emotions so you can get a good night’s sleep. Also have fun to be able to chase away the bad things that are in the mind,” specifies the professor.

Natural products or medications can also be used to get good sleep. On the other hand, it is preferable to only consume them on the advice of a doctor, whether natural or synthetic medications. It was during this conference session that the professor announced that the IMRA institution offers medicinal plants that can help improve the quality of sleep.

Miora Raharisolo