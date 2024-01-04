Goodbye free returns, on these sites it will no longer be possible to return items at no cost

#Goodbye #free #returns #sites #longer #return #items #cost

A choice that could change the world of online shopping: here are the important sites that from today prohibit free returns

It’s still early days, but 2024 could be remembered as the turning point for the world of online shopping. Many sites, among the most famous and popular with users, have in fact chosen to no longer allow the practice of free returns: here are the platforms we are talking about.

Free returns offers to consumers the peace of mind of being able to return a product without additional costs, creating a more reassuring purchasing experience. This encourages customer trust and pushes companies to improve the quality of their products. Perhaps, however, we should use verbs in the past tense, given that several important platforms for our online purchases they have chosen to prohibit free returns.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the online shopping business has taken off. A habit that has also consolidated in subsequent years, due to the convenience often found in online purchases compared to retail shopping. In recent years, free returns have certainly transformed the shopping experience, providing a crucial incentive for consumers. However, to ensure economic and environmental sustainability, retailers have long been asking to find innovative solutions and balance the advantages offered by free returns with the challenges it entails.

Goodbye free returns for online purchases

While consumers appreciate free returns, retailers face economic challenges. Implementing free return policies incurs additional costs, which can impact companies’ profit margins, especially for small retailers. For some time, therefore, retailers have been asking for what is reality today.

For some time now, some companies have begun to explore innovative solutions to make the return more sustainable, first and foremost from an economic point of view, given that the costs accounted for approximately 8% of the budget. But also from an environmental point of view, given that the returned products were often destroyed.

Today, major online shopping platforms have opted to crack down on this practice. Here’s who, starting from 2024, will ban it.

Brand come Amazon, Zara, H&M, J.Crew e Abercrombie & Fitch they have therefore decided to say no to free returns. As you can see, these are some of the sites, brands and platforms that users choose most for their online purchases. Zara starts from the United Kingdom, introducing the tariff of 1.95 euros for all those who intend to return what they have purchased. Again with reference to the choice of Zara, in Italy you have to pay 4.95 euros, but the return is free if you bring the item back to the store.