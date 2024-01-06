Goodbye, Gazprom! By nearly BGN 98 per megawatt hour, the price of natural gas at the Balkan Gas Hub has fallen for a year ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Bulgaria

#Goodbye #Gazprom #BGN #megawatt #hour #price #natural #gas #Balkan #Gas #Hub #fallen #year #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Bulgaria

Natural gas on the largest Bulgarian gas exchange “Gas Hub Balkan” has become cheaper by BGN 97.39 per megawatt hour for the year. This shows a reference on the exchange platform. On January 5, 2023, the exchange closed at a price of BGN 153.92 per megawatt hour, while the delivery day price for January 5, 2024 is BGN 55.93 per megawatt hour.

This is how the price of natural gas sold in the “Day Ahead” segment of Gas Hub Balkan changed throughout 2023:

On January 5, 2023, the exchange closed at a price of BGN 153.92 per megawatt hour. The next day, the price dropped by 13.08 percent – to BGN 133.79 per megawatt hour. In the following days of January, the price of blue fuel fluctuated around these values. On January 17, the price dropped sharply again – by 14.83 percent – to reach BGN 110.80 per megawatt hour. Two days after that, the price of natural gas increased by 7.42 percent – to BGN 116.58 per megawatt hour, after which the price continued to rise gradually. The delivery for the last day of the past year was for BGN 131.21 per megawatt hour.

February 2023 began with a decrease in natural gas prices by almost 13 percent, when delivery for February 1 reached BGN 114.18 per megawatt hour. In the first half of the month, the price varied within about BGN 115 per megawatt hour. In the second half of the month, however, the price began to gradually decrease and on February 19 it reached BGN 95.39 per megawatt hour, after which it began to rise slightly again. Delivery for February 28 was for BGN 102.58 per megawatt hour.

March 2023 started at a price of BGN 101.87 per megawatt hour. After March 3, natural gas was sold for less than BGN 100 per megawatt hour. The price continued to decrease, and on March 10 the transactions were for BGN 87.76 per megawatt hour. In the following days, the price remained within a little over 90 BGN per megawatt hour. However, a new increase in the price of the blue fuel followed, because on March 14, a megawatt hour was sold for BGN 98.38. At the end of the month, natural gas became cheaper again and its delivery for March 31 was at BGN 86.42 per megawatt hour.

On April 1, 2023, the blue fuel was sold for BGN 84.78 per megawatt hour. In the first half of the month, the price varied between BGN 85 and 90 per megawatt hour. On April 23, the price dropped to about BGN 80 per megawatt hour. In the last week of April, natural gas became even cheaper and the delivery for April 31 was for BGN 73.09 per megawatt hour.

The delivery for May 1, 2023 cost BGN 73.40 per megawatt hour. On May 6, the price dropped below BGN 70 per megawatt hour. In the middle of the month, the price values ​​varied around and slightly below BGN 70 per megawatt hour. On May 20, the price dropped further – 62.82 BGN per megawatt hour. During the last ten days of May, the decline continued, with the delivery for May 29 at BGN 48.37 per megawatt hour. In the last two days of the month, the price rose to end the month at the level of BGN 53.63 per megawatt hour.

Natural gas with a delivery date of June 1, 2023 cost BGN 53 per megawatt hour. The supply of blue fuel for June 2, however, became cheaper by 13.38 percent to BGN 45.91 per megawatt hour. On June 6, there was an increase of 23.54 percent compared to the price of the previous day, and a megawatt hour of blue fuel on “Gas Hub Balkan” was sold for BGN 55.27. Until June 15, the price remained at around BGN 52-55 per megawatt hour. The month ended at prices of just under BGN 60 per megawatt hour.

On July 1, 2023, the blue fuel on the largest Bulgarian gas exchange was sold for BGN 62.15 per megawatt hour. In the first half of July, the price varied between BGN 62 and 65 per megawatt hour. In the second half, natural gas was sold for just over BGN 56 per megawatt hour. In the last days of July, the transactions were for less than BGN 54 per megawatt hour.

August 2023 began at prices of just over 53 BGN per megawatt hour, which remained until August 24, when the price reached BGN 58.10 per megawatt hour. At the end of the month, the price rose a little more and on August 31, natural gas was sold for BGN 61.54 per megawatt hour.

The supply of “Gas Hub Balkan” on September 1, 2023 was at a price of BGN 64.20 per megawatt hour. From September 7 to 25, the price remains within about BGN 62 per megawatt hour. On September 27, trading takes place at a price of BGN 69.06 per megawatt hour, and on September 31 – at BGN 68.09 per megawatt hour.

October 2023 began at a price of BGN 67.82 per megawatt hour. On October 8, natural gas became cheaper to below BGN 60 per megawatt hour, after which it began to rise in price. On October 16, “Gas Hub Balkan” transactions were carried out for BGN 72.60 per megawatt hour. These prices remained until the end of the month.

On November 1, 2023, the price rose to BGN 81.13 per megawatt hour. During the next two days of the month, however, the price dropped by more than 17 percent and on November 3, the blue fuel was traded for BGN 67.32 per megawatt hour. However, throughout the month, the price varied a lot. The supply of natural gas for November 6 was for BGN 78.06 per megawatt hour, and on November 13 – for BGN 80.07 per megawatt hour. In the last days of the month, the price slightly decreased and reached slightly over 77 BGN per megawatt hour, and on November 30, the auctions were for 76.15 BGN per megawatt hour.

December of the past year 2023 began at “Gas Hub Balkan” with transactions of BGN 80.33 per megawatt hour. In the first ten days of the month, the price began to decrease every day and the delivery for December 10 cost BGN 73.78 per megawatt hour. Natural gas continued to become cheaper after that and on December 14 it reached BGN 67 per megawatt hour, and on December 17 – BGN 63.13 per megawatt hour. In the last days of December, the blue fuel continued to become cheaper and on December 28 it was sold for less than BGN 60 per megawatt hour. The delivery for the last day of the past year 2023 was at a price of BGN 57.84 per megawatt hour.

On the first day of this year, “Gas Hub Balkan” transactions were realized for BGN 55.93 per megawatt hour, with delivery for January 5 at a price of BGN 55.93 per megawatt hour.

