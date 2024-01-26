Goodbye Ingenuity, NASA’s History-Making Helicopter on Mars

#Goodbye #Ingenuity #NASAs #HistoryMaking #Helicopter #Mars

Jakarta –

NASA has disabled or turned off their first helicopter on the planet Mars, Ingenuity. This helicopter is NASA’s first vehicle assigned to take images of the planet Mars.

The helicopter’s deactivation was caused by damage to one of the rotor blades during the landing process. As a result, Ingenuity is no longer able to fly as stated in information on NASA’s official website, Friday (26/1/2023).

“The historic journey of Ingenuity, the first spacecraft on another planet, has come to an end,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Previously, Ingenuity sent the latest imaging results on January 18, the imaging results showed that there was damage to one of Ingenuity’s rotor blades.

Bill Nelson also said that Ingenuity would be very useful for research into the future of safe human exploration of Mars.

“These incredible helicopters fly higher and farther than we ever imagined and help NASA do what it does best, making the impossible, possible. Through missions like Ingenuity, NASA is paving the way for future flights in our solar system and human exploration a smarter and safer way to Mars and beyond,” he added.

The helicopter has completed 72 flights to take images of Mars for three years. Ingenuity first arrived at Mars on February 18, 2021, proving that controlled flight on Mars is possible.

Laurie Leshin, NASA’s Director of Jet Propulsion, said that in Ingenuity’s operations on Mars, his team has carried out various pushes to push Ingenuity beyond limits every day. This is his team’s effort to build innovation regarding Mars imaging.

“Innovation is at the heart of what we do, Ingenuity is an example of how we push the boundaries of what is possible every day. I am very proud of our team behind this historic technological achievement and look forward to seeing what they will create next,” said Leshin .

After Ingenuity’s deactivation, NASA will investigate the cause of the error during Ingenuity’s touchdown which caused the rotor to be damaged and the cause of the communication channel breaking.

Watch the video “NASA postpones mission to send humans to the moon until 2025”

(fyk/fay)