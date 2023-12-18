Goodbye Laynez and Piña? AMLO proposes that the permanence of Court ministers be put to a vote – El Financiero

#Goodbye #Laynez #Piña #AMLO #proposes #permanence #Court #ministers #put #vote #Financiero

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador led the morning press conference this Wednesday, December 18, 2023 from the National Palace.

Permanence of current ministers of the Court could be put to a vote, AMLO proposes

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that, if his reform of the Judiciary is approved, the current ministers will have to vote on their membership in the Supreme Court.

Questioned about the details of his proposal, the Mexican president said that, regardless of how much time they have left to finish their term in the SCJN, the ministers must participate in the election that would define the 11 members of the Supreme Court.

“I am because no one is eliminated, so that they can participate in the election. In other words, the rules are established and if they are in office, they should participate as candidates and the people should decide if they want them to continue or not,” he proposed.

“It is not removing them. Others enter as candidates and also those who are there and the people decide,” she pointed out.

This measure, AMLO said, would also apply to judges and magistrates.

“So that they do not manipulate, it is not saying: ‘they are going to fire us’, no. If they are doing a good job, if they are upright and professional, defenders of justice, they can be candidates and they may continue,” he said.

Federal Judiciary Council is in the spotlight: AMLO

In this context, the head of the Executive said that he will also propose the replacement of the Federal Judiciary Council with another body that monitors the Supreme Court.

“I am analyzing with a group how we propose the reform, because we have to resolve the duration, the revocation of the mandate, who is going to monitor them, supervise them and supervise them, because currently there is the Federal Judiciary Council, which is like a vase, It is there for decoration,” he said.

AMLO regrets massacre in Guanajuato: ‘It was an atrocious crime; we do not carry out the investigation’

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador regretted the massacre of young people in Salvatierra, Guanajuato; However, he pointed out that the Federal Government is not conducting the investigation into the case.

“We still do not have all the information, this is handled by the Guanajuato prosecutor’s office. What happened is very regrettable, our sincere hug to the families of the young people who lost their lives. It is a heinous crime, they were in an inn and they were murdered. “That is what is known so far and here we are going to give more information,” AMLO responded after being questioned on the subject.

“There are already some hypotheses, but we cannot say anything yet,” he added.

The Mexican president revealed that the Guanajuato prosecutor’s office has not asked his Government for help to resolve the case and reiterated that the violence in Guanajuato is due to the increase in drug consumption.

“No (the Federal Government has been asked for collaboration), but it is our obligation to help in everything. They have the investigation. Guanajuato requires special treatment, we have been saying it, there are already several cases like this and it is a structural, underlying problem, something that was allowed to grow due to different circumstances. It is one of the states with the most drug consumption in the country. How has consumption grown? “It would have to be analyzed,” he said.

Finally, AMLO reiterated his request that Carlos Zamarripa Aguirre be removed as prosecutor of Guanajuato.

“He has been there for 13 years and has enormous political strength, he has a lot of protection, it is as if he were the governor, supported by groups with a lot of influence,” he said.

‘They manipulate my words’: AMLO complains of ‘censorship’ by the INE

On another issue, the Mexican president said that he will challenge the sanction imposed on him by the National Electoral Institute (INE) for supposedly calling to vote for Morena in one of his events held in the State of Mexico; However, he said that he will comply with the measure and will lower the discourse on social networks.

“Now the INE has just sanctioned me, they are asking me to remove a speech I gave in Almoloya de Juárez about a week ago, because I said that we had to vote not only for the candidate for the Presidency, but also for the legislators, because “It is very important to have a majority in Congress,” he claimed.

“I said that and they already sanctioned me, depending on why I called to vote for Morena. That’s not true, they manipulated my words. It’s a lie, I didn’t talk about voting for a candidate or party, I don’t know where they got it from. In any case, we are going to remove that speech from my networks, because I do not want to give any pretext, but I do want them to check if I said what they are maintaining as an infraction,” he added.

AMLO proposes that García Luna’s Bunker be converted into a museum

In this context, López Obrador said that he would like ‘The bunker’ built and boasted by drug trafficker Genaro García Luna, former Security Secretary of Felipe Calderón, to be converted into a museum.

“I would like that bunker to become a museum, so that people go see it and have an idea of ​​who was in charge of Public Security to understand more,” he said.

The “Constituciónntes bunker” or National Intelligence Center is located in Mexico City, on Constituciónntes Avenue, and currently the facilities are “in ruins.”

It was built underground with public resources and cutting-edge technology, acquired under the umbrella of the Mérida Initiative, according to columnist Raymundo Riva Palacio.

AMLO defends the Mayan Train: Little by little we are going to improve everything

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador began his morning defending the Mayan Train and assured that his adversaries are angry about the inauguration of the first section of the megaproject.

“They are very angry, they say that the Mayan Train is very boring. Imagine, one of the good things about trains is that, unlike the plane or bus, they relax. You can talk and you feel relaxed, relaxed, relaxed. If they are asleep, then they are carefree, I wish I could fall asleep like that,” he replied at the National Palace.

“Everything is pure anger. Oh, and the other thing, that there is no cochinita, that there are no panuchos, there is no chanchamito, but only paninis and that they are very expensive. Little by little we are going to improve everything, it is a process, wait for us, it is starting! “She promised.

What are the cheapest and most expensive gas stations in the country? This is what the Profeco says

Attorney David Aguilar presented the weekly report on the gas stations with the highest and lowest prices in the eight regions of the country.

Last week, the average price of Magna gasoline was 22.45 pesos per liter; that of the Premium of 24.42 pesos per liter; while Diesel was sold at 24.02 pesos per liter.

The ‘most expensive’ gas stations were OxxoGas, RedCo and Petro7Seven while the ‘consumer allies’ were ORSAN, G500 and Total.

According to Profeco monitoring – December 4 to 10 – these were the establishments with the lowest prices in the entire country:

Magna Gasoline at Pemex in Celaya, Guanajuato: $21.15 per liter.

Premium gasoline in Valero de Pachuca, Hidalgo: $20.99 per liter.

Diesel in Pemex de Chalco, Edomex: $23.00 per liter.

Meanwhile, the busiest service stations were:

Magna gasoline at Mobil in San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León: $24.79 per liter.

Premium gasoline at Pemex de Guaymas, Sonora: $26.49 per liter.

Diesel in Valero de Venustiano Carranza, Michoacán: $25.73 per liter.

Where do they sell the cheapest basic basket?

Likewise, David Aguilar reported on the supermarkets that sold the 24 products in the basic basket at the lowest price – in the four regions of the country – during the monitoring carried out from December 4 to 8.

Chedraui in Cuernavaca, Morelos: $763.60

Mega Soriana in Morelia, Michoacán: $834

Soriana Market in Chihuahua, Chihuahua: $764.60

Chedraui in Solidaridad, Quintana Roo: $740.50

