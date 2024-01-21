Goodbye Nokia logo? HMD is considering production under its own brand – SMARTmania.cz

#Goodbye #Nokia #logo #HMD #production #brand #SMARTmania.cz

HMD Global is probably preparing another smartphone

The interesting thing is that it does not have the logo of the legendary Finnish brand Nokia

If this speculation is confirmed, it would mark the definitive end of an era

Smartphones with the logo of the Finnish brand Nokia on the back have been seen less and less in recent years. Some time ago, the company HMD Global, which owns the rights to the legendary brand, decided to focus primarily on affordable devices, while the competition in this segment is quite fierce, as the Finns saw for themselves. Renders have now appeared on the Internet, which indicate that perhaps HMD Global is going to send the Nokia brand to the ice for good and prefer to bet on its own name.

Nokia may be disappearing from the world of phones for good

Server 91mobiles managed to get a render of the HMD smartphone, which should no longer contain the Nokia logo. Two model numbers, N159V and TA-1585, were spotted in the IMEI database last year, and this leaked render appears to belong to model number N159V. From the image, it can be seen that the smartphone from HMD has a black matte back and a flat display.

On the back, there are two cameras located in a rectangular photo module, and a selfie camera is located in the hole at the top in the middle of the screen. And on the right side of the device you can see the volume buttons and the power button. Judging by the plastic-like material, it’s possible that this phone could be a budget device or a mid-range smartphone.

A leaked render of the HMD Global smartphone without the Nokia logo

Apart from the design, not much else can be read from the leaked render. However, it can be speculated that since the model numbers N159V and TA-1585 were certified at the same time, they could be one and the same phone. Different model numbers may only be for regional variants or a slightly modified version for operator needs.

Abandoning the well-known brand makes sense from HMD Global’s point of view – the Nokia brand no longer has the sound it used to, and current customers no longer suffer from nostalgia that would help sales. Instead, the company has to pay for brand licensing, which certainly costs a lot of money. If this speculation is confirmed, it would mark a definitive end for the Nokia brand in the mobile industry.

