Goodbye to free returns also in Italy? The signals on the new rules of the e-commerce giants: what is changing

Goodbye to compulsive returns. Bad news for those who buy without thinking too much with the reassurance of being able to return the goods at any time and for free. Big fashion brands such as Amazon, Zara, H&M, J.Crew, Anthropologie, Abercrombie & Fitch have decided to change the rules by introducing a commission to those who want to return a product. For the moment it only concerns some countries abroad, but it cannot be ruled out that the rule will also be applied in Italy and across other places. The reason? Truckloads of packages are becoming unsustainable on multiple fronts, both for businesses and the environment. To kick off, reveals the New York Post relaunched by the Republic, it was the United Kingdom where 81% of retailers introduced an additional cost for returning products. Zara has started charging £1.95 for returning items bought online through third-party collection points, such as post offices. However, this policy does not apply to returns made directly in the Spanish chain’s physical stores. Companies such as Uniqlo in Japan and Asos in the UK have also implemented similar paid returns policies.

The (incorrect) behavior of customers

The decision was influenced by the fact that many companies noticed that consumers were buying different sizes and colors, but returning the majority of the items, thus turning their homes into true fit tests. Some customers even used the items before returning them, putting a strain on companies who – if damaged – can no longer resell them. Amazon in the United States has also followed this path by starting to charge customers a dollar for returning items to UPS stores. However, returns remain free in Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh or Kohl’s grocery stores, where Amazon has established partnership agreements that allow the return procedure at no additional cost to customers. Now Italian companies are also expected to move in the same direction. Abercrombie, for example, lets it be known that from January 24, 2024 “you can only return or exchange through our preferred courier or in a store”.

