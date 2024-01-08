Göran Greider: I suspect that Bydén longs for war

#Göran #Greider #suspect #Bydén #longs #war

To be honest, I have always suspected that many trained military men actually harbor a secret longing for war. Why wouldn’t they, when war situations are what they trained for, sometimes their whole lives? They are in many ways similar to boxers who never get to go to any matches. It must wear on them. Psychologically, I imagine that during long periods of peace they can be haunted by a constant worry about being seen as unnecessary by the public and taxpayers. But of course they can’t say that out loud, certainly not even between the bowl and the wall. In a Sweden that has lived in peace for a very long time, partly thanks to a now lost freedom of alliance, that longing must be very repressed.

But since a couple of years, what I usually call a militarization of our minds has taken place. It has now gone so far that hardly anyone even reacted to the agreement that recently gave American military access to Swedish military bases. Not even the risk that the US’s future ÖB may very well be Donald Trump aroused any thought.

Of course it’s Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine that pushed forward that militarization of our minds. Swedish arms industry goes for high pressure. Jas plan to Ukraine is suddenly a matter of course, and the risk of a huge escalation of the war is not debated.

Bydén’s statement puts Sweden on a single leg: On a war footing. The idea of ​​peace is taboo

Swedish soldiers cannot of course dream of war, at least not out loud. But when the Swedish Commander-in-Chief Micael Bydén on Folk and Defense up in an icy Sälen states that the Swedish people “must mentally prepare for war” – then it’s probably not just me who hears a secret longing to finally get to test the Swedish fighting forces . What he is really saying is: Give us even more money. But his statement contributes to the militarization of our minds.

2020 got the defense 60 billion in the state budget. Now it is up to the double and that in a historic situation where all financial means should go to a green transition of this mortal civilization. Cuts are being made everywhere in welfare. Inequality is galloping. The old brochure “The Fortified Poorhouse” is beginning to feel relevant. How long will it take before the leaders and populations of the Western world realize that states will stand there with huge, oversized defense forces that have drained necessary resources for other purposes?

I do not know. Many are truly terrified of the Russian threat, despite Russia’s imperialist war machine failing to defeat a weaker country and retaining its conquered territories only by sending its young to mass slaughter. Bydén’s statement puts Sweden on a single leg: On a war footing. The idea of ​​peace is taboo. We have a government that is not upset by the Israeli war machine. My anger at all this is Isaiahic:

They shall forge their swords into ploughshares

and their spears into vineyard knives.

The peoples shall not raise swords against each other

and never again practice for war.

Read more lyrics by Göran Greider