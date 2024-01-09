Gorenje: A “Very Good” from the ETM test magazine

#Gorenje #Good #ETM #test #magazine

Washing machine technology produced in Europe

Gorenje received an award. Specifically, the WPNA 84ATSWIFI3 fully automatic washing machine from the Advanced+ series was rated “Very Good” by the German ETM test magazine. In addition to the ease of use, the testers also praised the model’s technical features. For the producer, this is confirmation that “European production ensures the highest quality standards”.

Gorenje has won numerous awards in recent years, particularly for product design, value for money and as an employer. The now award-winning fully automatic washing machine model WPNA 84ATSWIFI3 is one of them Triple-A-Initiative of the household appliance manufacturer: “In addition to the Energy efficiency also fulfill Spin performance and Noise development when spinning the highest EU standards,” says Gorenje.

DoseAid for more efficiency, AquaStop

Special praise from the ETM test magazine testers there was for the “sophisticated technology“ of the model WPNA 84ATSWIFI3: “The integrated inverter PowerDrive motor guarantees that the machine operates efficiently and yet with little noise.”

Die Function DoseAid detects the filling of the drum and can use this information to control detergent consumption and the length of a washing program. And the security feature AquaStop In the event of a leak, interrupts the water supply and thus prevents any damage. “This means that the device can be operated safely even when you are away, thanks to ConnectLife-App is possible at any time,” explains the manufacturer.

Successful research and development offensive

“The extremely positive evaluation of our washing machine by the ETM test magazine is special for us because the product corresponds to our ‘Made in Europe’ focus. It was designed, developed and produced in Europe,” explains Andreas Kuzmits. The managing director of Hisense Gorenje Austria puts the work in the spotlight Research and development centers der Hisense Europe Group in Slovenia, Sweden and the Netherlands highlighted in which a total employs over 600 specialists are. “The foundation for our success is laid there.” The top management apparently sees it the same way and is investing around 45 million euros in this area this year – that’s almost +20% more than the year before. The budget for research and development is to be increased further in 2024.

User-friendliness maintained despite technological developments

Kuzmits says: “It remains crucial for us that the technical development does not come at the expense of user-friendlinesst goes. And we succeeded in doing this excellently with the WPNA 84ATSWIFI3.” In this context, the ETM test magazine also found that the screen and all the information surrounding the control panel were clear and easily recognizable and that handling the model was correspondingly easy.