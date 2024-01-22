Government abolishes Ministry of Economy and Planning

The changes included in Presidential Legislative Decree no.⁰ 02/24, of January 19, on the organization and functioning of the auxiliary bodies of the President of the Republic are already known.

According to the document, the Ministry of Economy and Planning is abolished, as well as the end of the State Secretariat for Budget and Public Investment.

The document reflects the approval and creation of the Ministry of Planning and its State Secretariats, namely Planning and Public Investment, Ministry of Industry and Commerce, State Secretariat for Commerce and Services

As for the Ministry of Finance, the State Budget Secretariat remains.