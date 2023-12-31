Government announces increase in the UPC for 2024, how much was it? – Health

#Government #announces #increase #UPC #Health

Through Resolution 2364 of 2023, the Ministry of Health set the annual value of the Capitation Payment Unit (UPC) at $1,444,086 pesos, which corresponds to a daily value of $4,011.35. The increase corresponds to 12.01%.

It is worth remembering that the UPC is the amount paid by the Ministry of Health to Health Promotion Companies, through the ADRES, for the health insurance of each Colombian.

This implies the increase of the UPC.

Likewise, this is calculated with the information reported by the EPS, taking into account the uses and costs of health services and medications. “The expenses reported by the EPS must be certified by the fiscal auditor; said information is verified through an information system built for this purpose,” according to the health portfolio.

The UPC is calculated separately for the Contributory Regime and the Subsidized Regime.

Process to agree on the increase

The calculation of the UPC is a complex process that depends on the information provided by the EPS. This information, which includes the costs and use of health services and medications, must be certified by a fiscal auditor and then verified through a specialized system. To ensure accuracy, more than 250 quality control rules are applied.

Some of the processes that were taken into account were the following:

Report by the EPS of the annual information on the benefits provided during the year 2022.

Quality verification to ensure consistency in information

reported, from the filters contained in 250 established rules.

Feedback processes with the EPS of inconsistencies found in the information provided.

Reception of corrections to the information made by the EPS.

Formation of the database with information that meets the quality criteria.

In the evaluation process for this year, only 4 EPS met the criterion that the certified value and the value supported in the services provided must be equal to or greater than 90%.

Initially, the planned increase in the UPC was 6.71%, but the Ministry decided to increase it further, based on the CPI projected by the MHCP (9.73%), that is, an additional 3.02%, and on the need to update the Health Benefits Plan. This plan will include new technologies, which represents an additional 2.28% in the increase.

Maximum budget payments

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Health it was stated that “all administrative and financial procedures were carried out to pay the month of November 2023 for a value of $246,475 million.”

Hospital reference image.

Likewise, they pointed out that “for what is owed for 2022, the Superior Council of Fiscal Policy (CONFIS) in a session held on December 22 approved the payment of Maximum Budgets for a value of $819,667 million, charged to debt service.”

To cover the maximum budgets for the month of December and the adjustment for the entire year 2023, worth approximately $1.4 trillion, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection indicated that “they have the resources to make the respective payments at the beginning of the year 2024”.

The increase and its implications

Although the EPS union has not yet commented on this new value, they have stated for months that, for years, a calculation of the UPC has been made based on the results of previous periods, which, in previous years , by this date they had already been done. However, to date this discussion has not taken place.

“An increase that does not reflect the reality of the System’s spending and falls short of the estimate, as has happened in recent years, would be of the greatest seriousness for the stability of the sector and the timely and correct care of patients,” he said. Acemi (contributory EPS union).

But in addition to the discussion about the UPC, the EPS are concerned about the delay that the Ministry has had in the payment of some items, as is the case of the maximum budgets that finance technologies not financed by the UPC for the months of July. , August, September and October, which would have been paid three months late, which, the union says, “has been increasingly affecting patient care for said services and technologies.” Currently there would also be a delay in the November and December transfers.

