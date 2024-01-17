Government announces opening of four new diplomatic missions in Asia –

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, announced this Thursday, 11th, in Luanda, the opening, in 2024, of four new diplomatic missions on the Asian continent.

These are diplomatic representations in Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Timor-Leste, which will be opened by the Angolan government in 2024.

Minister Téte António, who was speaking at the New Year’s greetings ceremony addressed to the staff of his ministerial department, pointed out this objective, as being among the range of programs to be carried out this year, within the framework of diplomacy.

For the minister, the opening of embassies in those four countries aims to expand Angola’s position on the Asian continent.

Regarding the Angolan Community Abroad, Téte António committed to continuing to improve work with the diaspora, providing Consulates with Technical resources appropriate to the demands of the activity they carry out.

“Efforts are being made to expand the process of issuing Identity Cards to more countries in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights with a view to strengthening the action of the associative movement within the community to improve access to national identification documents for Angolan citizens abroad”, he said.

In terms of the internal life of the ministerial department, the governor announced, for 2024, the updating of administrative, financial, patrimonial and Human Resources procedures for the implementation of some internal reforms.

Among those highlighted, emphasis is placed on the continuation of the process of regularizing employee categories, both in the general career and in the special career; improving the rotation process; o Combating the incorrect and resulting practice of some Heads of diplomatic and consular missions who, within the scope of rotation, prefer to work with certain employees at their convenience, deferring to others, which harms the professional development of the latter.

Also Read:  Federal deputy shot: Mauricio Prieto, from the PRD, suffers an attack; escorts manage to save him

He also announced the review of the purchasing card loading system to allow greater flexibility for users and to continue efforts with commercial banks with a view to obtaining personal credit facilities, as well as improving the working conditions of employees.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Al Houceima. Teenager lives with inverted organs
Al Houceima. Teenager lives with inverted organs
Posted on
The girl in the picture is today the strongest woman in Romania. Do you recognize her?
The girl in the picture is today the strongest woman in Romania. Do you recognize her?
Posted on
sent an offer for a River player
sent an offer for a River player
Posted on
This is how it works on your skin
This is how it works on your skin
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News