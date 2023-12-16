Government asks for cooperation from States to recover Angolan assets abroad

The Minister of State and Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, called this Tuesday, 12th, in Georgia, within the scope of the fight against corruption, for effective cooperation between States for the recovery of 50% of assets Angolans in several countries.

When speaking at the 10th Conference of States that are part of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, without citing numbers, he recalled that following the various legal proceedings initiated in recent years, financial resources have been recovered, as well as movable and immovable assets, but Half of these assets are spread across several countries.

For this reason, he reiterated that as soon as possible, the country expects these resources to be returned to the Angolan State, and made available for the economic and social development of the population.

The Minister of State assured that Angola, under the leadership of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, remains committed to combating corruption and impunity.