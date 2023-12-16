Government asks for cooperation from States to recover Angolan assets abroad –

The Minister of State and Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, called this Tuesday, 12th, in Georgia, within the scope of the fight against corruption, for effective cooperation between States for the recovery of 50% of assets Angolans in several countries.

When speaking at the 10th Conference of States that are part of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, without citing numbers, he recalled that following the various legal proceedings initiated in recent years, financial resources have been recovered, as well as movable and immovable assets, but Half of these assets are spread across several countries.

For this reason, he reiterated that as soon as possible, the country expects these resources to be returned to the Angolan State, and made available for the economic and social development of the population.

The Minister of State assured that Angola, under the leadership of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, remains committed to combating corruption and impunity.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
Posted on
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
Posted on
These symptoms are warning signs of infection
These symptoms are warning signs of infection
Posted on
Forced to Enter Hamas Tunnel, Israeli Engineer: I Thought It Was Primitive, Turns Out It’s Sturdy and Sophisticated
Forced to Enter Hamas Tunnel, Israeli Engineer: I Thought It Was Primitive, Turns Out It’s Sturdy and Sophisticated
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News