Government asks Gabon to explain attack on Angolan authorities in Libreville

In a statement made public this Friday, the 19th, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs claims to have summoned the Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Gabon in Angola, Wilfrid Ndundji Mundungue, to provide “plausible explanations” about the attack on the residence of the President of Commission of the Economic Community of Central African States (CEEAC), Angolan Gilberto da Piedade Veríssimo.

According to MIREX, the issue is the armed attack, which according to the note, was carried out by Gabonese citizens on the residence of Gilberto da Piedade Veríssimo, in Libreville.

“On the afternoon of Thursday, January 18, the Angolan authorities were notified about the unusual event, carried out by armed men (some of whom were wearing the uniform of the Gabonese armed forces), who arbitrarily invaded the official residence of the President of the Commission of CEEAC”, explained MIREX, adding that during the act, “the invaders psychologically molested the President of CEEAC, and his assistant, who were inside the residence”.

In what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described as a “serious diplomatic incident”, MIREX “vehemently repudiated what happened and demanded from the Gabonese authorities plausible explanations about the real motivations and purpose practiced by Gabonese citizens against Angolan authorities”.

Since the coup d’état in Gabon, on August 30th, which resulted in the deposition of President Ali Bongo, the country has been suspended from ECCAS, “until it returns to normal constitutional order”. Ali Bongo Ondinga was the acting president of the Economic Community of Central African States, as a result, leadership of the organization was assumed by Equatorial Guinea.

As a result, the Angolan Government has sought to maintain its distance from the new regime in Gabon. Last September, for example, during his speech at the United Nations, João Lourenço, called for everything to be done so that coup plotters, whether military or politicians, did not have seats in different world organizations.

In an escalation of tension between the two countries, the Libreville government officials have accused Angola of “treating them with contempt”, with the tone of these complaints increasing in November, due to the fact that the Angolan Embassy in that country held celebrations of 48 years of independence Angolan party without inviting officials from the Gabon government.

To the Gabonese charge d’affaires, the highest body of Angolan diplomacy called for “severe measures to be taken against the authors of such an act, which jeopardized the security and physical integrity of the entities of that sub-regional organization, which exercise their legitimate mandate in that country which holds the headquarters of the Economic Community of Central African States (EEACS)”:

He also recalled that “the Final Communiqué of the 5th Extraordinary Session of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the ECCAS, within the framework of the Council for Peace and Security in Africa (COPAX), expressly urged the Government of the Gabonese Republic to continue to guarantee security conditions for the President of the Commission, the members of the commission and all its staff”.