Government authorizes purchase of 10% of Telefónica

The Executive led by Pedro Sánchez had already advanced in November with the possibility of returning to Telefónica’s capital, something that will make it the company’s largest shareholder.

The Spanish Government will move towards purchasing 10% of Telefónica in order to provide “greater shareholder stability” to the telecommunications operator, according to the press in the neighboring country.

The Executive led by Pedro Sánchez ordered the state company Sepi to acquire a percentage of up to 10% of Telefónica, thus fulfilling a desire that had been put forward in November and which involved the Government returning to the operator’s capital.

This Tuesday, the Council of Ministers approved Sepi’s entry into Telefónica’s capital with a stake valued, according to market prices, at just over two billion euros. Thus, the State becomes the largest shareholder of the telecommunications multinational, something that has not happened since February 1997.

In Spain, they say that this operation could be profitable for the Spanish Government as this movement sets the value of Telefónica’s securities at 4.3 euros, 20% more than current levels.

Currently, Telefónica shares are trading at 3.73 euros with an appreciation of 4.77%.

It is recalled that Saudi Arabia’s main telecommunications company, Saudi Telecom (STC), purchased, in September, 9.9% of Telefónica’s capital, becoming the Spanish company’s largest shareholder. Still in Europe, it purchased the mobile tower company United Group, which operates in Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia.

According to news from the news agency, other companies and some investment funds private equity have been evaluating the business, which operates under the MEO brand, and may even present initial (non-binding) proposals before Christmas, said one of the sources contacted by Bloomberg.

Also Read:  Smoking costs the state billions

Potential bidders could value Altice Portugal at around 7 billion euros to 9.5 billion euros, according to the same source.

