Government coalition meeting: explosive scenario for the presidential elections (Sources) – Sourced news

During this day, the leaders of PNL and PSD will meet at the Government, in a first coalition meeting in 2024. In addition to discussions on governance issues, an important topic is related to the 2024 elections.

During this year we will have European, local, parliamentary and presidential elections. Because the organization of 5 voting rounds (the presidential ones have two rounds no) is expensive and very tiring for the electorate, PSD and PNL would try to merge.

According to our sources, those from the PNL would like to combine the local elections with the first round of the presidential elections. In the scenario desired by the PNL, the elections would take place at the end of September, and the second round of the presidential elections in October.

The newly elected president will wait approximately 3 months to take office. The mandate of Klaus Iohannis expires in December.

The scenario desired by Marcel Ciolacu

The second scenario, the one desired by PSD and Marcel Ciolacu, would be a truly explosive one. The present elections should take place at the end of November, in a week the parliamentary elections and then the second round of the presidential elections.

That would imply 3 consecutive weeks of elections and a tour of force like no other in Romania.

According to political sources, Marcel Ciolacu does not agree with merging the presidential and parliamentary elections, that is why he proposed the option with 3 consecutive weeks of elections.