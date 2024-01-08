GOVERNMENT FORMATION – Negotiations are active behind the scenes

Like the last reshuffle, on February 20, 2023, the presentation of the new government could be done before the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

After the appointment of the Prime Minister, it is the composition of the government which keeps public opinion in suspense. The date of presentation of the new team is not specified, but negotiations are going well behind the scenes.

The political staffs are getting busy. The apparent calm on the public scene contrasts with the behind-the-scenes negotiations over the composition of the new government.

According to information, the curriculum vitae (CV) of applicants for the different ministerial departments are piling up at the reception of the State Palace of Mahazoarivo and that of the State Palace of Ambohitsorohitra. This, following the instructions issued by Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic, during the appointment of the Prime Minister on Thursday. The tenant of Iavoloha asked all those who consider themselves to meet the criteria required to be a minister to submit their CV to the Prime Minister, in Mahazoarivo, and a copy to the Presidency of the Republic, in Ambohitsorohitra.

The processing of application files, consultations and interviews have already started. In addition to those who spontaneously applied, negotiations are also expanding to entities outside the circle of the presidential coalition. Political parties and actors in the ranks of the opposition, “but relatively moderate”, would have been approached. To stick to the words of the President of the Republic, “openness” should be one of the key words in the composition of the new government team.

The other watchword of the future government is “social”. During the first Council of Ministers of his second term, on December 20, Andry Rajoelina set out the priorities of the government team within a hundred days. Providing the most vulnerable households with training in agriculture and livestock farming. This, with a view to exploiting land which will be made available to them and will allow them to change their lives. There is also training for women and young people for access to work or encouraging them to become entrepreneurs.

The continuation of digital transformation within the administration, starting with the distribution of biometric Fokontany notebooks. Free contraceptives are also included in the objectives of the hundred days. The same goes for the sale of rice at low prices and access to fertilizer for farmers. There is also the fight against the loss of value of the ariary on the currency market and the strengthening of the fight against insecurity.

Organizational chart

As required by the Constitution, the next government will be responsible for implementing the general policy of the State (PGE). An EMP which will be focused on the “three pillars” on which the tenant of Iavoloha intends to base his second mandate. These are the development of human capital, industrialization and good governance. In relation to this last point, Andry Rajoelina emphasizes that “righteousness and integrity” are strict criteria for the selection of future ministers.

Based on the President’s speech in Iavoloha on Thursday, each minister must meet the criteria he has laid down. Whether it is a spontaneous application, or a recommendation resulting from negotiations with political entities, there will be no exception. Applicants will be subject to a test to assess their competence. They will also have to “take an oath” and sign a public commitment. It is a question of committing “to leave their functions or to be immediately dismissed if they do not carry out their task as they should”.

The ability to work quickly, self-sacrifice in the quest for the well-being of the population, the constant quest for common well-being, as well as the preservation of the superior interest of the nation, are the other boxes that must be fill the aspiring ministers. According to sources, discussions also focus on the structure of the next government. The idea of ​​setting up state secretariats is becoming clearer. They will be added to the State Secretariat responsible for the National Gendarmerie and that responsible for New Cities and Housing.

Since the day Christian Ntsay was reappointed as tenant of Mahazoarivo, voices have been whispering the possibility that one or two vice-primatures will appear in the organization chart of the new government. At first glance, the discussions on the arrangement of ministerial departments respond to political considerations. A way of casting a wide net, with a view to the openness desired by the Head of State.

“I measure the trust that the population has placed in me. I am aware that she aspires for every household to enjoy the progress we expect. Also, we must provide rapid and lasting solutions to current and persistent problems, but also to meet the challenges posed,” declared the President of the Republic during the appointment of the Prime Minister on Thursday. Those who will sit in the future government will therefore have an obligation to achieve results. Unless there is a change of heart, the new team could be known before the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.