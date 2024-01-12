GOVERNMENT FORMATION – The Prime Minister is working hard

Christian Ntsay “fell ill” at the Palace of Mahazoarivo, yesterday.

The last straight line. As indicated in a press release from the Presidency of the Republic, published Wednesday, the presentation of the new government will be made this weekend. That “on Thursday January 11, the Prime Minister will submit to the Head of State the list of names of proposed ministers, with a view to announcing, at the end of the week, the appointments of the new government”.

Regarding information on the establishment and presentation of the new government team, it was almost dead calm yesterday. Both on the side of the Presidency of the Republic and that of the Prime Minister, nothing convincing has filtered through. Indiscretions confide that Christian Ntsay, Prime Minister, has worked hard to complete the list of ministers. A list which, according to the press release published Wednesday, was therefore to be given to Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic, yesterday.

Sign and formalize

According to sources in Mahazoarivo, however, until 5:30 p.m. yesterday, the head of government did not leave his office. Until the time we went to press, the question, “did the Prime Minister submit the list of ministers to the President of the Republic?”, remained unanswered. In any case, the officially indicated deadline for the presentation of the new government team is this weekend.

“On the proposal of the Prime Minister, he [le président de la République] appoints members of the government and terminates their functions,” states the Constitution. The tenant of Iavoloha therefore has until Sunday to sign and formalize the appointment of the new ministers. For today, the Head of State is scheduled to take part in the celebration of Officers’ Day, with the ranks of the Armed Forces stationed at the Presidency of the Republic, in Iavoloha. An event planned for this morning.

However, it cannot be ruled out that the presidential schedule for the day may undergo a change, such as for a presentation of the new government. However, Andry Rajoelina has until Sunday to finalize his choices. As highlighted in the press release published Wednesday, the ministers who will be appointed or reappointed will have been “evaluated by recruitment experts through rigorous and objective trials and tests”. Sense of leadership, knowledge and experience, but also uprightness and integrity, as well as commitment to the general interest are the selection criteria.