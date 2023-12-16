Government guarantees tax exemption for citizens who make foreign exchange transfers for medical treatment and education –

Citizens who make foreign exchange transfers for medical treatment or pay for education abroad are exempt from the special contribution fee, according to Rádio Nacional de Angola.

According to public radio, the minister also assured that foreign investors will also have an exemption in the repatriation of profits to encourage them to private investment.

The measure that comes into force in January next year will cover two rates.

Companies pay a 10% fee, while individuals wishing to make transfers abroad that are not related to Health or Education pay a 2.5% fee.

