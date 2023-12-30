Government in the election year 2024: final spurt with “accelerator and brake”

#Government #election #year #final #spurt #accelerator #brake

Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) described the government program in January 2020 as “the best of both worlds”. After four years, the coalition partners are entering their last year. The National Council is scheduled to be re-elected in the fall. Accordingly, there are still a few months left to implement the announced projects. There is agreement on the abolition of official secrecy, but not on the continued postponement of the Climate Protection Act. Whether the Federal Prosecutor will come is just as questionable as the automatic pension splitting.

The big question is therefore: How does the election campaign affect these projects? In an interview with ORF.at, political consultant Thomas Hofer draws a comparison with a rally driver who is “on the accelerator and on the brake” almost at the same time. “The coalition will no longer move at the same speed, but will slow down where it harms its own party,” says Hofer. Particularly when it comes to “apparently ideological issues” such as migration and climate protection, the parties will not budge “not a millimeter” from their positions.

Political scientist Peter Filzmaier sees it similarly. In the coming year, the “key projects” will be the topic, “but all potential steps, even those that we don’t know yet, are based on the idea: Who benefits from the project or the decision more?” says Filzmaier to ORF. at. In theory, the government should actually decide as much as possible by consensus, but in practice this is difficult, especially during election campaigns.

“Politics of good deeds” also in the election campaign

The past four years have been marked by crises. The coalition has made countless decisions to combat the coronavirus pandemic and high inflation, some with votes from the opposition. Most recently, the ÖVP and the Greens decided on the rent cap, and at the same time Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) announced that the electricity price cap would be extended. Political advisor Hofer suspects that the “politics of good deeds” will be continued to show: “We are capable of acting and we will work until the end.”

The “politics of good deeds,” as Hofer calls the measures to combat the crisis, was not reflected in the surveys. According to the Sunday question, the FPÖ is clearly ahead of the SPÖ and the ÖVP. The Greens are also behind their 2019 result. In the “Presse”, ÖVP club boss August Wöginger explained the low in the survey precisely because of the large number of measures: “I think we have done so much that people can no longer believe it. “

The ÖVP-Green government started in January 2020 and is now entering the final spurt with many personnel changes

Many measures were crisis-related, so they were virtually unavoidable, even if the nature of the anti-inflation aid and the CoV restrictions can be discussed. Nevertheless, the government was able to implement “lighthouse projects” such as the eco-social tax reform, the reform of the criminal law on corruption and the climate ticket. The failure of the unemployment benefit reform was a bitter setback for the ÖVP. The climate protection law that has not been passed, on the other hand, is eating away at the Greens and their base.

It’s the mixture that counts

Filzmaier expects the ÖVP and the Greens to position themselves more strongly in the election year. The expert emphasizes that a common interest in the government finale is “ending” because of the survey results. “99 percent of the time” this government will not continue after the election. She will debate projects that have been on the back burner for months. However, the focus would be on further measures against inflation. “In addition to the fact that prices are higher, this is also due to the fact that inflation was named as the most discussed topic in surveys in 2023.”

Accordingly, political advisor Hofer expects that the government will hold a “retreat or something similar,” and a “work program for 2024” would also be possible. It shouldn’t give the impression that nothing is going any further. But it is also clear that the ÖVP will not grant the Greens any major successes on their issues of climate and transparency. The ÖVP will not risk the appearance of allowing itself to be shown off by its small coalition partner. “It is clear that the ÖVP fears that it could lose voters to the FPÖ,” says Hofer.

In fact, the ÖVP had recently tightened its pace. Especially in the summer, topics that are usually associated with the FPÖ were peddled. But now the debates about cash and “normality” have subsided again. Nehammer wants to present the ÖVP “future plan” at the end of January. According to reports, migration will become a mainstay. In 2017, Kurz managed to fish in the FPÖ’s pool of voters with a restrictive migration line. But the votes are back in the blue account, says Hofer.

Narrative of “stability”

The opposition benefits from this political dilemma, according to which the government parties have to distance themselves more from each other, but at the same time still have to symbolically show their ability to act. On the one hand, because of the ongoing crises, she can accuse the coalition of doing too little. On the other hand, the SPÖ, FPÖ and NEOS can complain about a standstill if the ÖVP and the Greens cannot come to an agreement. “In recent years, both parties have had to give up a lot,” says political scientist Filzmaier.

ORF.at/Roland Winkler The FPÖ under Herbert Kickl is currently driving the government parties ahead of them

Most recently, the ÖVP and the Greens disagreed when it came to fixed and variable interest loans. The Lobau tunnel, the commuter allowance and climate activism also highlighted the differences between the two governing parties. “The government provides the opposition with enough attack space,” says Hofer. A coalition can never please everyone, especially not in times of multiple crises.

Despite everything, one should not forget that the ÖVP-Green coalition is the first since the first SPÖ-ÖVP government under Werner Faymann (SPÖ) that could last the regular five-year legislative period. The government will uphold the narrative of “stability”. It remains to be seen how stable the coalition will be in the end.

Filzmaier recalls the “free play of forces” before the 2008 National Council election. At that time, in the last meeting before the ballot, the clubs voted with varying majorities on two dozen proposals, including “election gifts worth billions,” as Filzmaier says. “No party wanted to mess with the different groups of voters. But the parties also didn’t say how all of this would be financed, other than through ‘administrative reforms’.”