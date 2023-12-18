Government launches Smart Cities strategy. Investment is 60 million

#Government #launches #Smart #Cities #strategy #Investment #million

This Monday, the Government will present the first National Intelligence Territory Strategy, in order to make life easier for people and companies through data, “in an efficient and sustainable management of the territory based on innovation and transparency”.

According to a statement from the Secretary of State for Digitalization and Administrative Modernization, this is an investment of 60 million under the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR).

“The relevance of presenting the first National Territories Strategy

Smart is reflected in a set of guidelines to accelerate the transformation of

municipalities and position Portugal as a digital nation. This strategy seeks to contribute

for more informed public decision-making, based on evidence and

leverage an even more intelligent management of essential resources in the territories”, says Mário Campolargo, Secretary of State for Digitalization and Administrative Modernization, cited in a statement.

“In its collaborative design and construction, local authorities, regional coordination and development commissions, inter-municipal communities, and various entities actively participated, including companies in the areas of technology and telecommunications, higher education institutions and organizations integrated into the national science and technology system. ”, the statement reads.

The statement says that this instrument will boost the implementation of “16 strategic initiatives and 31 local recommendations that, through technological solutions, allow anticipating, managing and planning the needs of territories, covering urban and rural areas, in a commitment to promoting equality territorial”

Mário Campolargo’s office recalls that this strategy is based on several areas, namely governance, society, mobility, quality of life, environment and economy. The various actions that will encompass this strategy will focus on the intelligent management of essential resources such as water or energy.

It should be remembered that, in October this year, the Secretary of State revealed to Jornal Económico that, by the end of the year, Portugal would have “four new national strategies linked to technology”, namely Smart Territories (Smart Cities), Artificial Intelligence, Data and Web 3.0