Government of Ecuador condemns murder of prosecutor and reiterates support for justice

#Government #Ecuador #condemns #murder #prosecutor #reiterates #support #justice

The Minister of Defense, Gian Carlo Loffredo, in a video released by the Government, rejected the murder of Suárez, who had recently interrogated the detainees who took over a television channel last week during a spiral of violence attributed to organized crime and also followed cases related to drug trafficking, terrorism and organized crime.

Loffredo related the crime to the actions carried out by the Armed Forces and the Police against organized crime groups that last week They unleashed a spiral of violence in several prisons in the country and on the streets of cities nationwide.

“We reject all forms of violence as a response to the conflict we are experiencing,” indicated the Minister of Defense in the video, in which he was accompanied by the Minister of the Interior and Government, Mónica Palencia.

Loffredo highlighted the strong commitment of the National Government to support the entities of the administration of justice” in their actions against crime and violence.

“We Ecuadorians are united in a single force,” said the head of National Defense.

Prosecutor César Suárez was murdered this afternoon by hitmen who shot him when he was moving inside his vehicle, at a time when he was heading to the hearing in a drug trafficking case and did not have an assigned security team.

The State Attorney General, Diana Salazar, deplored Suárez’s crime and said that the Public Ministry will not stop its fight against organized crime groups.

“This atrocious event brings with it a message for the work we are carrying out through justice in Ecuador,” But “organized crime groups, criminals, terrorists will not stop our commitment to Ecuadorian society,” Salazar noted.

He called on law enforcement to “guarantee the safety of those of us in the performance of our duties,” as well as the Judiciary Council to authorize the judicial hearings carried out by prosecutors from the units against organized crime “to be carried out electronically.”

The prosecutor said that the Prosecutor’s Office has undertaken the first investigations into the murder of Suárez and after expressing condolences to his family, he assured that his legacy will accompany the Public Ministry’s fights against crime.