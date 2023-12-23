Government of Pedro Sánchez, live: Sánchez and Feijóo will negotiate the renewal of the CGPJ | Last minute live

#Government #Pedro #Sánchez #live #Sánchez #Feijóo #negotiate #renewal #CGPJ #minute #live

Miranda awaits Sánchez’s response to his letter to “go to Madrid” and “resolve the lack of infrastructure”

The mayor of Huelva, Pilar Mirandahas pointed out that the City Council still “is waiting for a response“from the letter sent on December 1 to the President of the Government, Pedro Sanchezin which he requested a meeting “as soon as possible” to analyze the state of Huelva’s infrastructure.

This was indicated by the mayor in an interview with Europa Pressin which he recalled that before the general elections he announced his intention to request a meeting with the elected president of the Government, “beyond its political sign” because “the interest of Huelva is above any party“.

“As soon as they give us an answer, We will go to Madrid to find out the Government’s plans to resolve the historical lack of infrastructure that the province has as well as to demand a clear roadmap that allows ending the territorial imbalance that it suffers Huelva“, he assured.

For this reason, after the constitution of the Government at the end of November, Miranda asked the president to receive a delegate from Huelva, headed by the City Council, to “expose all the needs that our land has“. The letter was also sent with a copy to Teresa Ribera, third vice president and minister of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, as well as Óscar Puente, minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility.

Also Read:  National heavy snowfall warning and emergency response level 1 lifted... Temperature rises from daytime

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

This actor did not return for the sequel to one of his best films, but still received a fortune for it
This actor did not return for the sequel to one of his best films, but still received a fortune for it
Posted on
Ex-FC Porto’s gesture during Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siiii’ gets people talking
Ex-FC Porto’s gesture during Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siiii’ gets people talking
Posted on
Hair loss, you just need to eat these foods to have thick and flowing hair: you won’t find a single one on your brush like this
Hair loss, you just need to eat these foods to have thick and flowing hair: you won’t find a single one on your brush like this
Posted on
Atsinanana Rugby aims for the climb to D1
Atsinanana Rugby aims for the climb to D1
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News