Government of São Paulo regulates the supply of cannabidiol-based medicines in the SUS

The government of the State of São Paulo published this Tuesday (26), a decree that regulates the supply of cannabidiol-based medicines (CBD) and other compounds from medicinal cannabis by the Unified Health System (THEIR).

The measure occurs almost a year after the sanction of Law 17,618, of January 31, 2023, which provided for the free distribution of these medicines by governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans). A legislation should have come into force by the end of April. At the beginning of February, the state secretary of Health of SP, Eleuses Paiva, stated that predicted the start of distribution of medicines within 45 dayswhat did not happen.

The signing of the decree that regulates the law only took place on the 22nd and was published this Tuesday in the Official State Gazette. The standard provides that products are supplied through “request from the patient or their legal representative, subject to evaluation by the Department of Health, in accordance with clinical protocols and state technical standards“.

