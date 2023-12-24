Government of Tabasco denounces the spread of ‘fake news’ to cause panic in the population

#Government #Tabasco #denounces #spread #fake #news #panic #population

The government of Tabasco denounced the intention to generate panic in the population by disseminating false news or ‘fake news’, after a message circulated on social networks. video of an alleged shooting in the center of Villahermosa.

The State Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) qualified as “totally false” the alleged firearm detonations and said that “it was a person making a joke with a rocket.”

He noted that elements of the state police carried out tours and patrols in commercial areas, banks, gas stations and Inspection posts were installed at the entrances and exits of the city.

“Citizens are urged not to spread fake news o fake news that disturb the tranquility of society”, indicated the agency.

The institution released a video in which You cannot hear the detonations that other versions included that circulated on social networks and even in the media.

Regarding the detonations reported in the Market area José María Pino Suárez, indicated that they were derived from rockets and ruled out “all types of aggression of any kind.”

“The videos from the security cameras have been reviewed and “There are no indications of any action of this nature.”stated Carlos Castillejos, spokesperson for the Tabasco government, on his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

However, the businesses in the area lowered their curtains given the possibility that acts of violence could be recorded, after blockades, vehicle fires and various events occurred early Saturday morning in the central area of ​​the state.

Several businesses were also closed in Plaza Sendero, due to the fear that acts of violence could occur.

On Saturday night and early Sunday morning, local media confirmed that several establishments that operate 24 hours a day such as pharmacies, gas stations and convenience stores They closed their doors.