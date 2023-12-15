Government plans to subsidize medicines for chronic non-communicable diseases

The Secretary of State for Public Health, Carlos Pinto de Sousa, said this Tuesday, 13th, that the Angolan government is preparing a study regarding the subsidy of medicines for the treatment of chronic non-communicable diseases.

Quantification of these diseases and the financial burden for users is currently underway.

Carlos Pinto de Sousa made these statements, after the 5th Ordinary Meeting of the Commission for Social Policy of the Council of Ministers, chaired by the Minister of State for the Social Sector, Dalva Ringote.

According to the official, the plan provides for the subsidy of medicines to treat diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, sickle cell anemia and mental illnesses.