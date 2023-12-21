Government presents results of Corona processing

#Government #presents #results #Corona #processing

The Academy of Sciences has evaluated the measures during the pandemic. The results will be presented today. With live stream.

The government is presenting the results of the Corona processing process today. She commissioned the Academy of Sciences (ÖAW) to carry out a social scientific analysis of the measures taken during the pandemic. Four topic areas should be covered, namely polarization, political conflicting goals, political advice and public communication as well as scientific skepticism.

Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Education Minister Martin Polaschek (both ÖVP), Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) and Alexander Bogner from the ÖAW will provide information about the results from 1:30 p.m.

The press conference from 1:30 p.m.

